Everything You Ever Needed To Know About Dill

Everybody loves dill. Its hallowed role in pickles, potato salad, pasta salad, sauces, and dips has been well-established in American cuisine. However, it gets too little recognition for the bright flavor it can also bring to soups, stews, breads, and cheeses. Let's just say there's more to know about this herb, beloved the world over for thousands of years.

The first main thing to understand about dill is that there exist numerous forms of it available to the home cook. If you haven't explored it fresh, dried, and seeded, then you're missing out. The second main characteristic that many people miss about dill is how incredibly versatile it is. While it is mostly confined to savory foods, it isn't exclusively. (Eyeballing you, cocktails.) Also, though it is commonly associated with lighter spring and summer foods, such as salads, it's equally good in fall and winter dishes.

In other words, you need to know more, so dill is totally worth the deep-dive treatment it's about to get. Your kitchen and spice rack will be better for it, and so will your meals all year round.

