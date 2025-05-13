8 Ways To Use Those Old Coffee Grounds In Your Garden

A good germinating medium is key to getting as many seeds as possible to take root. Most seed starting mixes — commercial or homemade — are typically made up of an organic medium like soil or compost, an inorganic medium like perlite, vermiculite, or sand, and an amendment like peat moss or coconut coir. But whether you buy it by the bag or mix it at home yourself, you can give your seedlings an even bigger boost by mixing some spent coffee grounds into your starting soil.

Many non-pathogenic microbes like to munch on used coffee grounds, and these wee beasties inhibit the growth of more harmful microbes that cause pathogenic diseases on the roots of plants like beans, spinach, melons, and tomatoes. Adding coffee grounds to your seed starting mix can give these seedlings extra protection as they root and grow.

Do some research before you blend, though — some fruit and veggie plants, like blueberries, cucumbers, and peppers, love coffee grounds. Carrots and radishes, in particular, are fond of growing in and around them, and you can even mix their tiny seeds with dry, used coffee grounds to make it easier to space them properly when planting. But coffee doesn't agree with rosemary, lavender, beets, and asparagus, so make sure to plant these in your seed starting medium before mixing it with your throwaway grounds.