14 Of The Best Vegetable Gardening Tips To Remember If You're A Beginner

It probably shouldn't be a surprise that what grows well in Florida probably doesn't grow well in North Dakota — at least not at the same time of year. Climate and temperature play a big role in plant viability, so you'll want to know what hardiness zone you're in and what plants grow best there. You can access an interactive map on the USDA's website to find what zone you're in. This tool shows you the average minimum temperature for a region — which is what temperature a plant would have to theoretically be able to withstand to be able to be grown in that region. The map is split into 13 zones (and even more subzones), zone 1 being the coldest and zone 13 being the warmest.

Once you know your hardiness zone, you can check seed packs and plant labels to see which perennials and shrubs are most conducive to growing in your area. For example, beefsteak tomatoes can be grown in zones 2 through 11 (they're a relatively tolerant plant), whereas lemons thrive in zones 9 through 11. Hardiness will also impact when you can plant something outside, so be sure to consult your seed pack to determine when it is safe to sow your seeds or transplant seedlings.

It's important to note that there are some limitations to this map. For one, it only measures minimum average temperature, which is not the only factor that you need to consider when deciding what to plant. It should be used in tandem with other metrics like light, pH, and soil quality, to determine plant viability in a particular region.