The Key To A More Flavorful Fresh Salsa
Tomatoes are the essence of a good salsa. If your tomatoes don't taste quite right, neither will your salsa. And while it's simple enough to grab a jar or two of pre-made salsa at the grocery store to feed a crowd, making it yourself with fresh ingredients takes this popular chips and dip appetizer to the next level. Whether you're making a classic pico de gallo or are getting a little more adventurous with a salsa picante, the key to a flavorful, vibrant salsa is using fresh, ripe tomatoes.
Ripe tomatoes are juicy, and have reached the ideal balance of sweet and acidic. This harmony amongst the flavors is exactly what is needed to complement the rest of your ingredients and tie the finished salsa together. Unripe tomatoes can be too tart and firm, while tomatoes that have ripened too much can be mushy and lacking in flavor.
Picking the best tomatoes for salsa
The best scenario is if you have access to locally-grown tomatoes, either via a farmers market or your own backyard. In these situations, the tomato is more likely to be vine-ripened, which is ideal for the best flavor. If the grocery store is your only option, check to make sure the tomatoes don't have any cracks or bruises. You'll want to find tomatoes that have some weight to them, and aren't too firm or too squishy. If the store doesn't have any tomatoes that are perfectly ripe, it's best to buy ones that are still too firm, meaning they're not quite ready yet. Take them home and let them ripen on your counter for a couple more days. Avoid storing them in the refrigerator, as this can make them taste bland.
As for the type of tomato, Romas are a classic choice, especially if you prefer your salsa chunky. They are fleshy and have a lower water content, which means you're less likely to end up with a salsa that's too liquidy. If it's the dead of winter, the important rule to remember when shopping for tomatoes out-of-season is to go for a smaller variety, such as cherry tomatoes (bonus points if they're still on the vine). These are naturally sweet and have low water content thanks to their small size. Lastly, be sure you know the right way to cut tomatoes for salsa, and you're ready to assemble the rest of your ingredients for a fresh, homemade dip.