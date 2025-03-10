The Pantry Staple You Should Be Sprinkling On Tomatoes (No, It's Not Salt)

For the serious fanatic, nothing beats perfect, summer fresh tomatoes from the home garden or farmers market. Greenhouse tomatoes are still pretty darned tasty, depending on the variety and growing process. For a flavor enhancer, it's easy to upgrade canned tomatoes by cooking them to the point of caramelization. But what about fresh ones? There's salt, of course, but the other pantry staple you should be sprinkling on your tomatoes may come as a surprise: sugar.

Yep, sugar is one of many ways to boost the flavor of tomatoes. Adding sugar to pasta sauce is common, so why not sprinkle it directly on a fresh tomato? It works particularly well with overly bitter or acidic tomatoes that may not be at peak flavor and is often ideal in the off-season when they need a little kick. That said, many people enjoy a sprinkle of sugar on "perfectly good" summer ripe tomatoes — it is a common practice in the Southern United States and parts of Europe, China, and Korea. A sprinkle of sugar on ripe tomatoes makes them taste sweeter, of course, but also a little juicier with a more full-bodied flavor profile.