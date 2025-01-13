The Everything Guide To Cooking With Sage

Sage is an ancient herb, honored in songs such as Simon & Garfunkel's "Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme," whose lyrical roots stretch back hundreds of years to the 17th century song, "Scarborough Fair," itself an homage to something older: a Yorkshire market that got its start in the 14th century. Sage's roots go back even further than that, of course, to the Ancient Mediterranean, but we're getting ahead of ourselves.

The real question is, why is sage so great? In addition to being flavorful both fresh and dried, it is amenable to a wide variety of culinary approaches. It pairs extremely well with pineapple, for instance, and is a star feature in Italian seasoning. It is delicious with upscale dishes, such as pumpkin ravioli, too, and it gets a major flavor boost when you fry your herbs before using them in meats and sauces.

Although it's a simple enough ingredient and found in cuisines across the world, it is often underutilized in American cooking, confined to stuffing a Thanksgiving turkey once a year. It is much more prevalent in European and Latin cooking, though, so every home chef should know how to use it.