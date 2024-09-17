9 Best Places To Buy Fruit & Vegetable Plants Online

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, people turned to a variety of hobbies, including gardening. However, as lockdowns stretched on, so did supply chain shortages, and people began to realize how valuable a skill it is to be able to grow your own food. A 2022 study conducted by the University of California Davis indicates that food concerns stemming from the pandemic were a key reason people started gardening, but not the only reason: participants reported they gardened to relieve stress and anxiety and as a way to safely socialize. However, it isn't always easy to just go to the store and pick up a plant, and even after lockdowns lifted, gardeners continue to order plants online.

There are definite benefits to purchasing your plants in-store, namely, you can see that the plant is healthy before you purchase it and you don't have to worry about it being damaged in transit. However, there are benefits to buying online as well. Online sellers often have a greater variety of plant types, allowing you to find options you aren't going to see at your local hardware store or nursery. We've dug up the nine best places to buy fruit and vegetable plants online so you can start growing your own food today.