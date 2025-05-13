The Herb You Should Always Plant Alongside Tomatoes In Your Garden

By far the biggest benefit basil brings to the table when it's planted near tomato plants is its ability to bring the right kind of bugs to the party while simultaneously turning the bad ones away. If you've never grown basil, you might not know that it actually produces cones of small white flowers. These are typically pinched off by growers before they can bloom, which preserves the herb's flavor (hence why you'll never see basil with flowers in the grocery store). Hummingbirds and honeybees love basil flowers, however, so if you let the flowers bloom on at least a few plants before harvesting, those pollinators are more likely to visit your garden and stop by your tomato plants while they're in the neighborhood.

Bugs that eat tender tomato plants and fruits, on the other hand, are very turned off by the strong scent of basil, including aphids, hornworms (those big caterpillars with horn-shaped tails), thrips, and whiteflies. In just a few hours, a few hornworms can defoliate and destroy an entire tomato plant, so even if you rely on other store-bought pest deterrents, a basil plant is a cheap and easy tool to add to your arsenal. As a bonus, basil also wards off bugs that like to snack on people, like mosquitos and flies, so not only will your garden smell great, you may get a few less bites this gardening season.