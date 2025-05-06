13 Cocktail Garnishes You Need For Your Home Bar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No home bar is complete without a collection of cocktail garnishes. While not a must, garnishes are the finishing touch every drink needs to look its best. But which ones are essential and which ones can you skip? The simple answer is that you should keep your most used garnishes on hand. However, this doesn't really tell you much if you aren't a seasoned bartender. I worked in restaurants and bars for 20 years, and at least 10 of those years were spent making cocktails, so I definitely know my way around a bar. The curated list of garnishes below includes some of the most popular garnishes, plus a few showstoppers that will help set your homemade cocktails apart from the run-of-the-mill drinks most folks make at home.

While you may not need to keep all 13 garnishes at the ready — after all, fresh herbs and fruit have a pretty limited shelf life — having them in your back pocket the next time you stock up for gatherings will serve you well. I can tell you one thing for sure: You definitely don't need to stock a jar of pearl onions in the pantry, unless you or a regular guest drinks Gibson martinis. In all my years behind the bar, I never saw the bottom of a jar. Whether you're stocking up for a party or simply want some garnishes around for regular use, these are the best garnishes to store behind the bar.