Raspberry Oranges Vs Blood Oranges: Is There A Difference?
Oranges seem fairly simple at first glance, but there are actually more types of oranges than one would think. From Mandarin oranges to Sumo citrus, there are many delicious varieties to discover. Some even have different colored flesh, commonly known as blood oranges, which celebrity chef Ina Garten recommends for making cosmopolitans.
People have started to recognize blood oranges for their dark red interior and tangy, rich flavor. However, another red-fleshed orange has recently come to light: raspberry oranges. Despite the difference in name, these oranges are not actually that different; in fact, raspberry oranges are just a type of blood orange, named and sold under a new moniker.
The new name comes from the fact that some people were not exactly enthused about the use of the word "blood" in the name. However, other than new packaging and a different name, raspberry oranges are essentially blood oranges. Still, that didn't stop hungry customers from giving the supposedly new type of orange a try anyway.
What to know about raspberry oranges
Raspberry oranges are basically rebranded blood oranges; the name was invented by Kings River Packing. The citrus company made this move in the hopes of increasing blood orange sales. The new name paid off; blood orange sales have been increasing for the company ever since. Other companies have also followed suit, like Bee Sweet Citrus, which coined its blood oranges as Royal Red oranges.
The taste, texture, and appearance is still the same as any other blood orange though. Customers on Reddit have described the orange as tasting exactly as described, full of raspberry flavor. Some have also noted that raspberry oranges appear darker than other blood oranges.
Raspberry oranges can be found in stores such as Sam's Club, Safeway, QFC, and more. These oranges have also been found at Aldi's. Beyond the name change, raspberry oranges taste pretty much like regular blood oranges and can be used similarly.
Are all blood oranges now raspberry oranges?
Raspberry oranges might be new to the world, but blood oranges, as a whole, have been around for quite some time. This specific type of orange may not be as majorly popular as Mandarin oranges, but they are still widely recognized for their special appearance and flavor. Overall, blood oranges are described as tart and tangy with a hint of raspberry.
Blood oranges have a slightly more red exterior than other orange varieties. The interior flesh is noticeably darker and redder, too. The flesh of typical blood oranges isn't quite as dark as that of raspberry oranges, though. Some customers have referred to raspberry oranges as more goth-appearing blood oranges.
Beyond slight differences in flesh color, raspberry oranges are, by all accounts, blood oranges. It seems that markets are leaning into the name change, although the new name hasn't become recognized worldwide just yet. Although some are put off by the use of the word "blood" in the name of a food, rest assured, blood oranges are quite delicious and nutritious, too.