Raspberry Oranges Vs Blood Oranges: Is There A Difference?

Oranges seem fairly simple at first glance, but there are actually more types of oranges than one would think. From Mandarin oranges to Sumo citrus, there are many delicious varieties to discover. Some even have different colored flesh, commonly known as blood oranges, which celebrity chef Ina Garten recommends for making cosmopolitans.

People have started to recognize blood oranges for their dark red interior and tangy, rich flavor. However, another red-fleshed orange has recently come to light: raspberry oranges. Despite the difference in name, these oranges are not actually that different; in fact, raspberry oranges are just a type of blood orange, named and sold under a new moniker.

The new name comes from the fact that some people were not exactly enthused about the use of the word "blood" in the name. However, other than new packaging and a different name, raspberry oranges are essentially blood oranges. Still, that didn't stop hungry customers from giving the supposedly new type of orange a try anyway.