Why Trader Joe's Blood Orange Soda Is A Must-Have For Home Bartenders

If you're an avid cocktail connoisseur and enjoy hosting soirees where you can play the role of expert mixologist, don't overlook Trader Joe's Villa Italia Italian Blood Orange Soda for your home bar collection. Owing to Trader Joe's consistently low prices, you can find this sunset-hued, bubbly beverage at an affordable $3.49 a bottle. While you can enjoy the drink as is, TJ's blood orange soda makes for a remarkable addition to many a cocktail creation. Its delicate balance of sweet and citrusy notes, paired with its vibrant effervescence, allows you to put together delectable cocktails and mocktails with minimal effort.

What makes blood orange a particularly desirable ingredient to incorporate into your chosen drink is not only its gorgeous, ruby-like color but also its complex flavors. Also known as raspberry oranges due to their vividly red and juicy interiors, these fruits boast a sweeter, slightly floral taste profile and less acidity than many other orange varieties. Their striking array of colors — from crimson to maroon to almost purplish — comes from a pigment called anthocyanin, which is also an antioxidant with beneficial health properties. Whether you desire a spirit-forward beverage or a low-ABV drink that's perfect for a midmorning brunch, summer pool parties, or casual patio sipping with a good book, it doesn't take much effort to whip up a refreshing, tantalizing treat thanks to TJ's Italian blood orange soda.