14 Savory Garnishes To Pair With Your Favorite Cocktails

From conventional to creative, savory cocktail garnishes have lots to offer drinkers. When it comes to giving your cocktails more show-stopping appeal, nothing screams "look at me" more than a unique garnish. If it's savory enough to eat, even better. The ultimate drink for savory garnishes is a Bloody Mary, and that's what most of us think of first. However, the world of savory garnishes has a whole lot more to offer than topping just one cocktail. If you're ready to elevate your bartending skills and venture into the realm of savory garnishes, you've come to the right place.

With 10 years of bartending experience and another 10 years working in restaurants and bars, I'm well-versed in the language of cocktail garnishes. With this in mind, many of the 14 savory garnishes you'll find below are ones I've used many times, and they will likely be familiar; others not so much. Regardless, you can trust they have what it takes to provide a cocktail with all the finishing flair it needs. Plus, leaning into the unique flavors and aesthetic is a surefire way to make your cocktails the envy of all your friends.