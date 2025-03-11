14 Creative Ingredients To Try In Your Next Bloody Mary
It's easy to see why the Bloody Mary is such a popular brunch cocktail. It's pretty much like a meal in a glass with refreshing, spicy, savory, and tart notes. While recipes vary, common ingredients include tomato juice, vodka, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, salt, pepper, celery salt, and lemon juice. Many claim it's a guaranteed hangover helper thanks to its vitamin-rich tomato juice and salty elements that can replenish electrolytes. Plus, it's incredibly adaptable with multiple variations of ingredients that can take your Bloody Mary to the next level.
Ask bartenders what ingredients they use in this popular cocktail and you'll likely get different answers from each person you speak to. Some say that fresh tomatoes are crucial for a top-notch Bloody Mary, while others say that store-bought sauces can add extra depth. Yet others say that broths, brines, and unique garnishes can make all the difference. In search of some Bloody Mary inspiration, we spoke to several mixologists from around the globe and asked them for their takes on the cocktail. These are 14 creative ingredients they recommended to jazz up your Bloody Marys.
Harissa
When it comes to the spicy element in a Bloody Mary, many people use Tabasco or a similar style hot sauce as the go-to heat bringer. However, April Wachtel, founder & CEO of Cheeky Cocktails, prefers using harissa because she believes it adds more depth. She said, "Harissa (a spice blend made with red chili, garlic, and more) adds a complex floral, peppery note." While Tabasco sauce combines spicy red peppers with a tangy hit of vinegar, harissa has more sweet and earthy flavors that complement the fire of the chiles.
Harissa is a spice paste that's often associated with Tunisia, but can be found in many North African and Middle Eastern cuisines. It's made by pounding or blending roasted chile peppers with olive oil and spices like cumin, coriander, garlic, and caraway. Lemon juice is often added as well. The spice mix can be used in a wide range of dishes, from stews to marinated meats and cocktails like the Bloody Mary. You can often find it sold as a paste or a powder. Just add a spoonful to your Bloody Mary and mix well to fully incorporate it into the cocktail.
Anchovies or fish sauce
Alec Gropman is the talent behind Bodega, an innovative brunch concept by the Uptown Hospitality Group. There, he and his team love playing around with different iterations of the Bloody Mary. When we asked him if there are any unconventional ingredients that he loves using for the cocktail, he told us, "My surprise winner is anchovies." It may sound strange at first, but anchovies bring a ton of umami flavor. Plus, they're not as fishy as you would think, especially if you use anchovy paste, which will blend right in with the other ingredients.
If you're not sold on using straight-up anchovies in your Bloody Mary, fish sauce is another option that can give your Bloody Mary savory notes along with a touch of sweetness and tang. Andrei Marcu, bar manager of Bar Bota at the Four Seasons Hotel Osaka, told us, "Fish sauce just adds depth, complexity and a lot of interesting layers." Both anchovies and fish sauce contain an amino acid called glutamate that gives them their rich umami flavor. Umami notes can enhance other flavors in the cocktail like the acidity of the tomatoes and heat of the hot sauce.
Tropical fruit
Sweet ingredients may not be the first things you think of for Bloody Marys, but April Wachtel told us that some can work surprisingly well. She pointed out that the Bloody Mary shares similarities with sangrita, which is a chaser that's often served with tequila. A sangrita typically includes tomato juice, citrus juice, hot sauce, and sometimes tropical fruit juices. She said, "Tropical fruits like guava and papaya have certain meaty qualities to them, so these would be interesting to test."
Shavinraj Gopinath, beverage manager of Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort, is also a proponent of using fruit in Bloody Marys. She said, "I've used starfruit and Anjou pears in my variations and that fresh sweetness adds a different flavor." However, she noted that it's best to balance out the sweetness with some acidity and fresh flavors. She recommended pairing tropical fruit with ingredients like Makrut lime, cucumber, and dill. In addition, Andrei Marcu told us that tamarillo is worth trying if you can find it. The small orange fruit has tart, citrusy flavors that can pair well with tomato juice.
Beef broth or bone marrow stock
Stewart Howard was formerly a mixologist at Hix Soho in London and now works for Pollen Projects, a studio that creates non-alcoholic bitters for cocktails. He shared a wealth of interesting Bloody Mary ingredients with us, one of which is beef broth (or bone broth stock if you want to take things up a notch). He told us that beef broth can transform your Bloody Mary into "an ultra-savory, full-bodied version" of the cocktail. The combo is actually called a Bloody Bull and it's more common than you might think.
While bone broth might seem better suited to soups and stews, it actually works incredibly well in the Bloody Bull because it provides a hit of umami flavor that can pull everything together. The richness brings out the savory notes of the Worcestershire sauce and the spice of hot sauce. The thing to keep in mind though is that beef broth can be slightly salty, so you may want to tone down any additional salty elements. It also helps to use a high-quality beef or bone broth that will add that meaty flavor without any artificial notes. Bouillon cubes probably aren't your best option here.
Gochujang
One of the main questions we asked all of the experts was whether they had any go-to spicy ingredients for Bloody Marys beyond the usual hot sauce or horseradish. Bartender and co-chair of the Tales Of The Cocktail Foundation education cultural committee ms. franky marshall was quick to respond with, "Gochujang. It's fairly easy to find, and its sweet, spicy, fermented flavor profile adds an unexpected tickle to the palate." If you haven't tried it yet, gochujang is a spicy Korean condiment that's made with red chiles, fermented soybeans, and sometimes glutinous rice.
While your typical hot sauce gives heat and tang to a Bloody Mary, gochujang adds an extra bit of richness and texture. It's typically a thick paste that's ultra-concentrated, so you'll need to mix it well into your cocktail to thin it out a bit. You might want to start small and taste as you go because it can be quite strong. And if you're looking for another spicy Asian condiment to kick up your Bloody Mary a notch, Shavinraj Gopinath highly recommends sambal. Like gochujang, sambal is a chili paste that packs a ton of heat and gives savory notes from ingredients like garlic, shallots, and salt.
Frozen tomato water cubes
The first sip of a Bloody Mary is usually full of flavor, but unless you're a fast drinker, the cocktail can get pretty diluted the longer it sits and the ice melts. Stewart Howard told us that one way around this is to use frozen tomato water cubes instead of regular ice. Tomato water is a light liquid strained from tomatoes. As the cubes melt in your Bloody Mary, they'll add more tomato essence and extra freshness to the drink instead of watering it down.
Tomato water ice cubes are pretty simple to make at home. All you need to do is chop some ripe tomatoes, toss them with salt, and place them in a colander lined with cheesecloth. Leave them overnight and then freeze the strained liquid in ice cube trays. Of course, you could also go the easy route and just freeze store-bought tomato juice for more concentrated tomato ice cubes. If you want to get creative, consider adding whole or sliced cherry tomatoes to the tomato water in the trays. It will add visual appeal to your Bloody Marys and some extra pops of texture and flavor.
Shiitake mushroom powder
When Stewart Howard wants to add extra depth to his Bloody Marys, he reaches for an unconventional ingredient: shiitake mushroom powder. Made from dried shiitake mushrooms, the powder is rich and almost meaty tasting. According to Howard, "[It] boosts umami and brings an earthy, savory complexity." Shiitake mushroom powder is a great plant-based umami-boosting alternative to Worcestershire sauce and other non-vegan ingredients like anchovies.
Ideally, you want a shiitake mushroom powder that is finely ground, otherwise you'll get chunks of it floating in the cocktail, which can be texturally unappealing. You may want to give the powder a blitz in your food processor if it's too chunky. Add a dash to your cocktail, stir, and season to taste. You can also rim the glass with the powder if you prefer not to mix it directly into your cocktail. It pairs well with classic Bloody Mary ingredients like celery salt, black pepper, and hot sauce. Can't find shiitake-specific powder? Other varieties like cremini or porcini will give you that same umami flavor.
Pickle brine
Several of the experts we spoke to swore by pickle brine as a secret weapon for elevating a Bloody Mary. The tangy, salty liquid adds a punch of acidity that brightens the cocktail and enhances its savory depth. You might think the pickle juice would make the drink insanely sour, but it can actually bring everything together. The vinegar, salt, and spices in the brine balance the richness of tomato juice and the heat from spices. What you get is a cocktail that really pops.
April Wachtel loves putting a martini-like spin on her Bloody Mary by combining clarified tomato juice, pickle brine, dry vermouth, and basil-infused olive oil. She told us, "You could easily adapt this to add drops of spicy bitters and chili oil to get it closer to a Bloody Mary." Stewart Howard likes to use smoked pickle brine because he loves how it adds acidity and smokiness without overpowering the balance. Alec Gropman also recommends using pickles as a garnish to help cut through the heaviness of the cocktail. He told us, "Oftentimes something crunchy, pickled or refreshing will act as a palate cleanser."
Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Some might argue that you can't have a stellar Bloody Mary without a great garnish. A celery stalk is pretty standard, but let's be honest — it can also be a bit boring. Some bartenders add items like olives, lime wedges, pickle spears, bacon, and cocktail onions. One garnish that we never considered until Alec Gropman switched us onto it was Flamin' Hot Cheetos. He told us, "They provide a perfect crunch and heat for a spicy version of the drink."
If you think about it, Flamin' Hot Cheetos make perfect sense for a Bloody Mary. The intense heat and cheesy, salty coating complement the savory, tangy flavors of the cocktail. Plus, if you go for the OG crunchy corn sticks as opposed to the cheese puff versions, they can hold their own as a garnish without getting soggy super quickly. Skewering the Cheetos can also help prevent them from soaking up too much of the liquid. If you want to go all out, you can rim your Bloody Mary glass with Flamin' Hot Cheetos crushed up into an ultra-fine dust.
Curry powder
A classic Bloody Mary recipe typically calls for a few simple spices like salt, pepper, and celery salt. But why stick to the basics when there's a whole world of spices out there? When we asked ms. franky marshall if there were any underrated spices that can enhance a Bloody Mary, she said, "Curry powder! There are many different styles from various countries, with varying heat levels to choose from. I love a pinch for extra depth of flavor."
Many people think of curry powder as a singular spice, but that's not actually the case. It's actually a mix of various spices that could include cumin, turmeric, coriander, cinnamon, ginger, fenugreek, and cardamom. Those savory, earthy flavors meld well with Bloody Mary ingredients like tart tomato juice, spicy hot sauce, and umami-rich Worcestershire sauce. Different curry blends can bring out different elements in the cocktail. Some add warmth and smokiness, while others contribute a subtle sweetness or extra heat. For a spicier kick, opt for a Madras-style curry powder, while a milder blend can add warmth without going overboard.
Mozzarella
Always thinking outside the box, Alec Gropman isn't afraid to use offbeat ingredients in his Bloody Marys. One that sounds odd, but actually worked well for him was mozzarella. He told us, "We ran a Caprese Bloody that peaked everyone's interest! The drink featured basil-infused vodka with a mozzarella stick and balsamic glaze. It felt almost like a margarita pizza inside of a Bloody Mary." We're not surprised the combo worked well. After all, tomatoes and mozzarella are the perfect pairing.
There are so many ways you can incorporate mozzarella into a Bloody Mary. A crispy deep-fried mozzarella stick can make the drink heartier and extra indulgent. Fresh mozzarella balls can add a softer, more delicate touch with the mild creaminess of the cheese balancing out any spicy and acidic notes. You can add the fresh mozzarella balls directly into the drink so that they soak up all the flavors or skewer them for easy eating. You can also pair the cheese with other Italian-inspired garnishes like prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, and basil.
Ripe strawberries
As mentioned, several of the experts we spoke to told us that tropical fruit can be a great addition to a Bloody Mary. But you don't necessarily need to look for fruit from far-flung places to elevate the cocktail. Strawberries are a pretty commonplace fruit that can also add depth and complexity to the drink. According to ms. franky marshall, "Ripe strawberries can add a wonderful rounded fruitiness, while the less mature berries will add some nice acidity. And they pair really well with tomatoes."
Chris Neidiger, lead bartender at Van Ryder rooftop bar at the Meridien Salt Lake City Downtown, is also a fan of strawberries, but he prefers them to be a bit more tangy. He told us, "When thinking of unusual or sweet flavors to add to a Bloody, the first thing that comes to mind is pickled strawberry. The brine plus the brightness would be lovely with a green heirloom tomato Bloody." Can't find pickled strawberries in the grocery store? Not to worry because you can make them at home by soaking strawberries in white balsamic vinegar with some salt and sugar.
Chipotle-infused maple syrup
A great Bloody Mary is all about balancing bold flavors, and Stewart Howard swears by chipotle-infused maple syrup to do just that. "A little sweet, a little smoky, and helps round out the spice," he told us. It's an interesting ingredient because you get a subtle caramelized sweetness from the syrup along with hints of maple and smoky undertones from the chipotle. Those flavors can play well off the acidity of the tomato juice and the heat from hot sauce or horseradish.
The key to remember is that you don't want to go overboard with the maple syrup. Too much can make the cocktail too cloying and viscous. About half a teaspoon per drink is sufficient. You can stir it directly into the drink or drizzle it down the inside of the glass before adding your other ingredients. You could also rim the glass with a blend of maple syrup and smoked salt for extra depth. Chipotle-infused maple syrup would also pair particularly well with a bourbon-based Bloody Mary, giving the drink a smoky and sweet Southern-inspired twist.
Wasabi or yuzu kosho
If you like your Bloody Marys spicy, but hot sauce just isn't cutting it, wasabi may be the secret ingredient you need. Stewart Howard told us it gives "a different kind of sharp sinus-opening heat." This spicy green paste is made from a plant that's part of the same family as horseradish and mustard. While chile peppers get their heat from a chemical called capsaicin, wasabi contains a compound called allyl isothiocyanate. That's what gives you the intense heat that can make your eyes water.
If you're looking for a unique ingredient that will bring a huge kick of spice and citrusy tanginess to your Bloody Marys, Howard also recommended yuzu kosho. This Japanese condiment features a fiery blend of chile peppers, zest from the yuzu citrus fruit, and salt. The paste is left to ferment for a few days until it takes on a pungent, citrusy, and spicy character. You'll probably want to go easy with both wasabi and yuzu kosho to start because a little bit of the stuff goes a long way.