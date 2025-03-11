14 Creative Ingredients To Try In Your Next Bloody Mary

It's easy to see why the Bloody Mary is such a popular brunch cocktail. It's pretty much like a meal in a glass with refreshing, spicy, savory, and tart notes. While recipes vary, common ingredients include tomato juice, vodka, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, salt, pepper, celery salt, and lemon juice. Many claim it's a guaranteed hangover helper thanks to its vitamin-rich tomato juice and salty elements that can replenish electrolytes. Plus, it's incredibly adaptable with multiple variations of ingredients that can take your Bloody Mary to the next level.

Ask bartenders what ingredients they use in this popular cocktail and you'll likely get different answers from each person you speak to. Some say that fresh tomatoes are crucial for a top-notch Bloody Mary, while others say that store-bought sauces can add extra depth. Yet others say that broths, brines, and unique garnishes can make all the difference. In search of some Bloody Mary inspiration, we spoke to several mixologists from around the globe and asked them for their takes on the cocktail. These are 14 creative ingredients they recommended to jazz up your Bloody Marys.