How To Stuff Your Own Olives For A Dirty Martini

A chic and timeless cocktail that's as simple as it is sophisticated, a dirty martini is a no-frills libation that walks the line between salty, savory, and sharp. Of course, no dirty martini is complete without a skewer of stuffed olives as its crown. Thanks to their grandiose urbanity, stuffed olives may feel exclusive to swanky bars, but they're surprisingly easy (and fun) to assemble at home.

It's possible to remove the stone from an olive on your own, but because it takes some elbow grease and mechanical work, self-pitting doesn't always guarantee the smooth, hollowed-out interior necessary for graceful stuffing. To make your life easier, start with pitted olives. When using solid ingredients such as peppers and firm cheeses, you can gently insert the fixings into the pitted olives. However, many stuffed olives call for creamy, less structured ingredients, which is where it can get tricky. Whether it's anchovy paste, cream cheese, or tapenade, special ingredients call for special techniques — but don't fret, it's more crafty than complicated.

When making smooth pastes or combining ingredients, use a high-quality food processor to create a soft, easy-to-pipe filling for even distribution and easy stuffing. Transfer the mixture to a piping bag, or improvise your own by cutting a small hole at the corner of a plastic sandwich bag, and slowly squeeze it into the pitted olive. Be careful not to overstuff the olive to prevent the filling from seeping out and disrupting the quality of your drink. Once stuffed, pierce the olives with a cocktail skewer or toothpick and garnish your martini.