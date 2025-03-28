When To Use Ginger Ale Vs Ginger Beer For A Cocktail
They're both carbonated, usually non-alcoholic, have some sugar, and a distinctive ginger flavor. So, you can probably use ginger beer and ginger ale interchangeably, especially for cocktails, right? Not so fast. There are subtle differences in flavor, sweetness, and level of carbonation that make ginger beer better for some cocktails and ginger ale better for others.
First, it's important to know the difference between ginger ale and ginger beer. Although originally made through very different processes, the key thing to know now is the differences in how each tastes and performs. Ginger beer has a stronger ginger flavor and is spicier than ginger ale. It is also the more gently carbonated of the two. Ginger ale has a more subtle ginger flavor and is sweeter. Although there was a time when ginger beer was an alcoholic beverage, like ginger ale, is now usually made without alcohol.
Ginger beer's stronger flavor is what allows it to stand out in certain beverages, like the Moscow Mule and Dark and Stormy. The two drinks are actually quite similar: Both are made with ginger beer and lime juice. The difference is the Moscow Mule is made with vodka and served in a distinctive copper mug while the Dark and Stormy is made with rum and served in either a highball or a rocks glass.
Ginger ale is better suited to light, bubbly drinks
Ginger ale, with its gentler, sweeter flavor, is more suited to light refreshing drinks like a Pimm's Cup, a drink made with gin-based liqueur called Pimm's No. 1, ginger ale, lemon juice, cucumber, and fruit garnishes. Ginger ale can be a versatile base for many cocktails. You can simply combine it with vodka or gin for a refreshing fizzy drink or with wine or liqueurs for a spritz or spritzer.
If you're not making a cocktail from a recipe, it's good to keep in mind that ginger beer is best used when you want something peppery. Because of its strong flavor, ginger beer works well with high-proof, aged spirits, although you probably wouldn't want to add it to an expensive rye, whiskey, or bourbon, where you'd want to taste the complex flavors. Ginger beer can also withstand dilution better than ginger ale can, so it is ideal for any drinks, like a Collins cocktail, that you're serving over crushed ice.
Most bartenders do not recommend substituting ginger ale for ginger beer and vice versa. But, if you are in a jam and only have one or the other, you simply need to think about how to balance out the flavors. For example, if you only have ginger ale and want more ginger flavor, you can amp it up by putting a few thin slices of ginger into your cocktail. Or, if you want to cut back on the sweetness of ginger ale, add a little more of your sour ingredients, like lemon or lime juice.