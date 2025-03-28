When To Use Ginger Ale Vs Ginger Beer For A Cocktail

They're both carbonated, usually non-alcoholic, have some sugar, and a distinctive ginger flavor. So, you can probably use ginger beer and ginger ale interchangeably, especially for cocktails, right? Not so fast. There are subtle differences in flavor, sweetness, and level of carbonation that make ginger beer better for some cocktails and ginger ale better for others.

First, it's important to know the difference between ginger ale and ginger beer. Although originally made through very different processes, the key thing to know now is the differences in how each tastes and performs. Ginger beer has a stronger ginger flavor and is spicier than ginger ale. It is also the more gently carbonated of the two. Ginger ale has a more subtle ginger flavor and is sweeter. Although there was a time when ginger beer was an alcoholic beverage, like ginger ale, is now usually made without alcohol.

Ginger beer's stronger flavor is what allows it to stand out in certain beverages, like the Moscow Mule and Dark and Stormy. The two drinks are actually quite similar: Both are made with ginger beer and lime juice. The difference is the Moscow Mule is made with vodka and served in a distinctive copper mug while the Dark and Stormy is made with rum and served in either a highball or a rocks glass.