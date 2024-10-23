What Type Of Liquor Is In A Pimm's Cup Cocktail?

There's nothing quite as refreshing as a Pimm's Cup cocktail, which combines the very British Pimm's No. 1 liqueur, sparkling lemonade (or ginger ale) and lots of fresh fruit, mint, and a crisp cucumber wedge. This classic drink has been enjoyed courtside at Wimbledon, where it's considered the official drink, and in New Orleans at places like the famous (and famously haunted) Napoleon House. (I've enjoyed numerous Pimm's Cups at this restaurant over the years, but have yet to see a ghost there, by the way.) While this drink is mainly associated with summer, it's delicious any time of the year.

Like sloe gin, which isn't actually considered gin, Pimm's No.1 is a gin-based liqueur. And, similarly, they both have a lower alcohol content than gin does. Pimm's No. 1 comes in at 50 proof while most gins hover around 80 proof. Besides gin, Pimm's No. 1 includes herbal botanicals, spices, and caramelized orange, but the actual recipe is a secret and supposedly known only by a handful of people. On its own, Pimm's No. 1, which has a dark reddish brown color, is herbaceous and bittersweet.