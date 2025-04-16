Amp Up Your Bourbon Cocktail With A Pickle Juice Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you haven't been a regular at the local dive bar, or maybe even a slightly more upscale place for that matter, in the last couple decades or so, you may not be familiar with a pickleback. This strange-sounding shooter is a shot of whiskey, typically bourbon or Jameson, followed by a shot of pickle juice, straight out of the jar. There's a scientific reason pickle juice is the perfect chaser for whiskey — it's all about the flavor combination: tangy and salty to finish off the bitter tannins. But have you ever thought about making a full-on cocktail with whiskey and pickle juice?

This approach might be a little more civilized than taking straight shots and can up your mixology game. Really any whiskey will work when it comes to a pickleback shooter. But for the cocktail, we're making the case for bourbon, because the sweet undertones of a true sour mash are the ideal complement to sharp and vinegary pickle juice.

To make the cocktail, all you need is a couple ounces of bourbon, an ounce and a half of pickle brine, a squeeze of lime juice, and maybe some simple syrup if you'd like your drink on the sweeter side. Stir over ice and serve, or just make it straight in the glass. The beauty of this cocktail is that the garnish comes right in the jar: Simply add a pickle spear or slice. You could even do some fresh dill if you want to truly embrace the pickle flavor, or opt for a sprig of rosemary to get into fancy cocktail territory.