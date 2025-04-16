Amp Up Your Bourbon Cocktail With A Pickle Juice Twist
If you haven't been a regular at the local dive bar, or maybe even a slightly more upscale place for that matter, in the last couple decades or so, you may not be familiar with a pickleback. This strange-sounding shooter is a shot of whiskey, typically bourbon or Jameson, followed by a shot of pickle juice, straight out of the jar. There's a scientific reason pickle juice is the perfect chaser for whiskey — it's all about the flavor combination: tangy and salty to finish off the bitter tannins. But have you ever thought about making a full-on cocktail with whiskey and pickle juice?
This approach might be a little more civilized than taking straight shots and can up your mixology game. Really any whiskey will work when it comes to a pickleback shooter. But for the cocktail, we're making the case for bourbon, because the sweet undertones of a true sour mash are the ideal complement to sharp and vinegary pickle juice.
To make the cocktail, all you need is a couple ounces of bourbon, an ounce and a half of pickle brine, a squeeze of lime juice, and maybe some simple syrup if you'd like your drink on the sweeter side. Stir over ice and serve, or just make it straight in the glass. The beauty of this cocktail is that the garnish comes right in the jar: Simply add a pickle spear or slice. You could even do some fresh dill if you want to truly embrace the pickle flavor, or opt for a sprig of rosemary to get into fancy cocktail territory.
What bourbon and pickles should you use in a pickleback cocktail?
Choosing the best bourbon for your pickleback cocktail is really about personal taste. You definitely should abide by some basic rules when buying your bourbon. Different cask finishes and how long it's been aged will make a difference. Certain budget bourbons, like Wild Turkey 101, are perfectly acceptable for mixing, and the 101 proof alcohol content can give you an extra kick, so you'll get more out of each cocktail. Vermont-based WhistlePig also works wonderfully in the cocktail, and for more sweetness, WhistlePig's Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup makes an excellent addition. This drink can even work with vodka or gin, if you're not a bourbon fan.
As for the pickle brand — do you want to go classic dill, sweet bread and butter chips, or something on the spicy side? Grillo's Classic Dill Pickles offer the traditional, ageless dill flavor, and the long spears and garlic pieces make perfect garnishes to crunch on as you sip your cocktail. The brand's hot dill spears and its accompanying juice are great for a big punch of heat. Other old-school dill pickle options like Vlasic and Claussen are also good choices. Vlasic is a bit more vinegary, while Claussen is more garlicky with less tangy kick in the brine. If you choose to go the sweet bread and butter pickle route, you may not need any simple syrup at all to craft a perfectly sweet and tangy cocktail. But if you like the play of vinegar, herbs, and a nice bourbon, there's really no bad choice.