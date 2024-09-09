How To Make An Aperol Spritz - You're Doing It Wrong All Wrong

When you need to escape a hot day with a cool cocktail, few things do the job better than an Aperol spritz. One of the most delicious Italian cocktails ever created, the Aperol spritz was first invented in the mid-1900s, but has seen a remarkable surge in popularity over the past decade. It's more in-demand than ever before, so if you don't have an Aperol spritz in your mixology repertoire, it's high time you learned to make one the right way. Chowhound recipe developer Kamaron Lockwood has some tips to get you started in this "You're Doing It All Wrong" video.

The most important thing to remember is to keep things simple. The Aperol spritz is a simple drink to make, and Lockwood thinks you should keep it that way, avoiding unnecessary reinventions. "There's a lot of variations that don't always translate, and I think people make it a little too complicated," Lockwood says. All you really need to make a great Aperol spritz are a few basic ingredients and a little bit of technique.