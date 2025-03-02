If You're A Bloody Mary Fan And Vodka Isn't Your Thing, Order A Bloody Maria

There's a delicate art to assembling the Bloody Mary. The beloved brunch cocktail may contain a dish's worth of savory ingredients, but it meshes them in a way that beckons another sip. So to make the best Bloody Mary, you'll need to balance umami, spice, and intriguing seasonings, all blended into a tomato-based juice. Traditionally, such mouthwatering ingredients get stirred with vodka, but if this spirit isn't your thing, don't stress; other clear liquors work, too.

One especially celebrated spin is the Bloody Maria, which swaps in tequila. It's a natural pairing, with the agave liquor's herbaceous, earthy, and slightly spicy palate perfectly melding with the other ingredients. This rendition can be as straightforward as asking the bartender to pour in the agave spirit instead of vodka, or it can be an opportunity to build a whole new set of flavors. Regardless, know that tequila functions as a more aromatic spirit base, lending your Bloody Maria an extra boost of flavor.