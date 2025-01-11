Red Snapper Vs Bloody Mary: What's The Difference Between The Cocktails?

The bloody mary is a cocktail that's extremely open to adaptation and experimentation. First, start with the baseline of a stellar bloody mary, the strange bedfellow combination of tomato juice, savory ingredients, spices, and alcohol. You'll soon find that the recipe can be seamlessly altered to suit just about anyone's preferences. This is already apparent in basic additions you can make to the bloody mary, such as adding beef broth to achieve a higher degree of umami flavor –- but the adjustments can go far beyond that, and some even have their own names.

Swapping out the spirit component in a cocktail might seem like a drastic move at first glance, but this is actually how many tasty and unique cocktails are conceived. You might have already encountered a bloody mary that forgoes vodka for a more unconventional liquor, such as the "bloody Maria," which uses tequila or mezcal in place of vodka. But one spirit from across the pond can give your bloody mary an extra herbal kick.

One of the most popular variants of the bloody mary is the red snapper. The red snapper in this case is not a fish but rather a bloody mary that uses gin as its base. The juniper-laden spirit will infuse your savory cocktail with an herbaceous presence that's practically impossible to achieve with any other spirit, elevating your bloody mary to new heights!