4 Sweet Ingredients You Need For A Killer Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Even if you don't know how to cook, you know how to make a grilled cheese sandwich. This crispy, melty, gooey griddled combination of bread and cheese is not only a ridiculously easy comfort food classic, it's also ripe for variation and experimentation. Switch up your routine with a caprese-inspired grilled cheese with tomato and basil, or try fried halloumi for a Mediterranean twist — the options are basically endless. One of the best ways to jazz up an ordinary grilled cheese is to add a sweet element, like fresh fruit or preserves, to hit that perfect salty-sweet balance that will make your tastebuds sing.

We've seen adventurous chefs go as far as adding Nutella to their grilled cheese sandwiches, but even if you're looking for something a little subtler, there are plenty of options to choose from. Oftentimes, we'll add something fruity to our sandwiches to evoke the classic pairing of fruit and cheese that you may see on a gourmet charcuterie board. Trust us — a couple apple slices can go a long way.

For more unique and expert-approved suggestions, Chowhound turned to grilled cheese aficionado Robert Bleifer, culinary consultant for Challenge Dairy and former Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary Production for Food Network. For staple spreads, Bleifer recommends "fig jam, quince paste, and bourbon bacon onion jam with almost any cheese combination." He also suggests trying out "seasonal sweets like strawberry jam, cranberry sauce, or sliced pears" for a festive sandwich.