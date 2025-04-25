Onion Lovers Need To Make This Old School Southern Sandwich

Front porch swings, a tall glass of sweet iced tea, and listening to Tim McGraw's music represent Southern hospitality at its finest. But if there is one item missing to complete the picture, it's old-school onion sandwiches. Onion sandwiches are exactly what they sound like: Slices of onions flanked by bread, smeared with a layer of butter or mayo. The simplicity of this handheld meal is almost as legendary as its taste, which can pack a sweet or pungent flavor depending on the type of onion you use.

A Southern onion sandwich starts with raw Vidalia onions grown in Georgia. These are sweet enough that you might want to start eating Vidalia onions raw, like an apple. For this sandwich, you will want to slice the onion into circular pieces. Don't forget to give them a shake of salt and pepper to enhance the flavor.

Next comes the bread. You can use your favorite white bread, brioche, challah, or whatever white bread you have on hand. Cut the crusts off and either keep the slices of bread square or fashion them into rounds to match the onion's shape. Add some mayo to the interior side of the bread and along its edges. This last bit is important because once assembled, you want to roll the edges in finely chopped parsley.