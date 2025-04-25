Onion Lovers Need To Make This Old School Southern Sandwich
Front porch swings, a tall glass of sweet iced tea, and listening to Tim McGraw's music represent Southern hospitality at its finest. But if there is one item missing to complete the picture, it's old-school onion sandwiches. Onion sandwiches are exactly what they sound like: Slices of onions flanked by bread, smeared with a layer of butter or mayo. The simplicity of this handheld meal is almost as legendary as its taste, which can pack a sweet or pungent flavor depending on the type of onion you use.
A Southern onion sandwich starts with raw Vidalia onions grown in Georgia. These are sweet enough that you might want to start eating Vidalia onions raw, like an apple. For this sandwich, you will want to slice the onion into circular pieces. Don't forget to give them a shake of salt and pepper to enhance the flavor.
Next comes the bread. You can use your favorite white bread, brioche, challah, or whatever white bread you have on hand. Cut the crusts off and either keep the slices of bread square or fashion them into rounds to match the onion's shape. Add some mayo to the interior side of the bread and along its edges. This last bit is important because once assembled, you want to roll the edges in finely chopped parsley.
History and variations of the onion sandwich
While the onion sandwich is a Southern staple, it did not originate in the South. In the 1960s, James Beard popularized this creation, which he served on brioche. Long before Beard, the Romans are said to have enjoyed noshing on an onion sandwich back in the day. But regardless of who gets the credit, this sandwich has evolved and become a comforting go-to for many cultures.
You can take inspiration from other cultures and individuals for variations of the onion sandwich; for example, the British like to add a slice of cheese to their version. Ernest Hemingway used peanut butter in place of mayo for his. Some even prefer their onion sandwich with a scoop of egg salad layered on top of it.
The great thing about the onion sandwich is that it is easy to adapt and make your own. If you're not a fan of raw onion, caramelize the onions, low and slow, for a warm, sweet sandwich. Or, consider transforming the best tomato sandwich you can whip up into an onion and tomato sandwich — your taste buds will not be disappointed. Martha Stewart likes her version of the onion sandwich made with unsalted butter, and chef Jacques Pépin likes the classic onion sandwich coated with chives instead of parsley. Onion sandwiches can be served up rustic or elegant, but they are always delicious for those who enjoy a minimalist meal that packs big flavor.