13 Foods You Should Avoid Adding Ketchup To At All Costs

Ketchup is a polarizing food. It's a tart sauce with a long history, much of which didn't even involve tomatoes. Although today tomato ketchup is found in 97% of U.S. homes, and tomatoes are the main (only?) veggie we associate with it, it is far from a modern food. Indeed, it dates back more than 2,300 years to Imperial China, where it was made with fish innards and soybeans, among other things. The manufacturing process made it easy to store for long periods of time and survive long sea journeys as well, which is how it eventually came to America by way of Indonesia.

The 1800s saw all kinds of new ketchup innovations, with additional strange (to the current American sensibility) ingredients: plums, oysters, mussels, walnuts, lemon, and more. If you really, really don't want to dip your French fries in that, I don't blame you. It just proves that people have had strong feelings about what ketchup should and shouldn't be for a long time, which brings us to our current question: which foods should you avoid adding ketchup to at all costs?

Now, I freely eat ketchup on eggs and hot dogs, so I'm by no means a purist. I do, however, have my own opinions about which foods should remain ketchup-free forever. Plus, it's not that healthy, so you should be judicious about what you eat it with ... even if it is served in a restaurant along with your food. Without further ado, let's take a look at what you should — and more importantly shouldn't — be eating with ketchup.