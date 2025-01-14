13 Foods You Should Avoid Adding Ketchup To At All Costs
Ketchup is a polarizing food. It's a tart sauce with a long history, much of which didn't even involve tomatoes. Although today tomato ketchup is found in 97% of U.S. homes, and tomatoes are the main (only?) veggie we associate with it, it is far from a modern food. Indeed, it dates back more than 2,300 years to Imperial China, where it was made with fish innards and soybeans, among other things. The manufacturing process made it easy to store for long periods of time and survive long sea journeys as well, which is how it eventually came to America by way of Indonesia.
The 1800s saw all kinds of new ketchup innovations, with additional strange (to the current American sensibility) ingredients: plums, oysters, mussels, walnuts, lemon, and more. If you really, really don't want to dip your French fries in that, I don't blame you. It just proves that people have had strong feelings about what ketchup should and shouldn't be for a long time, which brings us to our current question: which foods should you avoid adding ketchup to at all costs?
Now, I freely eat ketchup on eggs and hot dogs, so I'm by no means a purist. I do, however, have my own opinions about which foods should remain ketchup-free forever. Plus, it's not that healthy, so you should be judicious about what you eat it with ... even if it is served in a restaurant along with your food. Without further ado, let's take a look at what you should — and more importantly shouldn't — be eating with ketchup.
Sausages and other link-based foods
As discussed, ketchup really has folks up in arms about which foods you're allowed to use it on and which constitute sins worthy of consignment to the nine circles of hell. Personally, I class hot dogs as totally fine for ketchup accompaniment, despite the ragey and often Chicago-based opinions that that's a food crime of the highest order. Too bad, purists! Ketchup on hot dogs is delicious, especially after I tried the Icelandic version, which most definitely involves the sweet red sauce.
But sausage? That's different. I can't think of a single sausage, breakfast or dinner, that is improved with ketchup. I say avoid it altogether if you can. Some folks must have their sauces, though, so here's my two cents. If you're going to squirt anything other than ketchup on a hot dog, it should be French's yellow mustard (although I'm also totally fine with sauerkraut, and in fact recommend it). Call me a Philistine if you will, and if you're going to squirt anything at all on any other type of sausage, it should be Grey Poupon Dijon mustard. When I say "squirt," I obviously mean "spread genteelly," because we are not monsters. We are trying to have a society here. Get out that butter knife and do it right.
Mac and cheese
To those who have never heard of ketchup on mac and cheese, the common response to this is "Dear god, why?" To those who had friends who did this routinely growing up (like yours truly), it's more of a shrug ... but it's still wrong. The tartness of ketchup totally counteracts the creaminess of the cheese, and not in a yummy hamburger way. Rather, it takes away from that ultimate umami you expect from good ol' mac, which needs no additions.
I can't really figure out why people want to add a sweet and tangy sauce to mac and cheese, despite seeing kids do it my entire childhood. I can only assume the answer is that the base flavor of the mac and cheese isn't enough for their palates, which I respect. We're all different.
If that's the case for you, I suggest grating in some extra cheese, perhaps sharp cheddar or Gruyere — something that will really give it the extra kick you're looking for. Of course, in my opinion, everyone should just buy the original Kraft macaroni and cheese and then there won't be a problem. Its flavor is epic on its own.
Grilled cheese
Again, grilled cheese is a classic. If you've made it right (tender bread, plenty of cheese but not too much, butter on the outside), you don't need to add any other flavors. The exception is panini, where you might do a pear and brie, but ketchup still isn't needed. If you're not getting the results you crave from your grilled cheese sandwiches, then there are plenty of potential mistakes to fix: using the wrong cheese, using slices that are too thick to melt, or pure impatience. There's no need to add extra lubrication when you could just, you know, improve your technique. Trust that I am on this journey, too. No shame.
The bottom line is that if you want to dress up your grilled cheese, there are so many better ways to do it. You could put hot dog inside your sandwich for an extra protein boost and a dash of meaty flavor. You could make it buffalo chicken flavored, stick it under the broiler, or even add Nutella to turn up the volume on flavor and satisfy your cravings for sweetness and fat all at once. (BRB, I have something to take care of in the kitchen... )
Breakfast sandwiches
I love a good breakfast sandwich. Granted, I don't love one as much as my husband does, because nobody can. That said, the combination of an English muffin or croissant with eggs and cheese and optional meat is a nice one, especially when you get back from a long morning walk or are trying to avoid work with an elaborate stint in the kitchen. (You know you do it, too.)
The thing about a breakfast sandwich is that it really seems like it would lend itself well to ketchup. Though I totally hold with ketchup on scrambled and other kinds of eggs (judge me if you will), I think it detracts from flavors such as sausage or bacon. Once you've got cheese as a flavoring and lubricant, I just don't think ketchup is necessary. A breakfast sandwich, like the two above categories, is supposed to be a salty, umami experience. Let's leave it that way.
Mozzarella sticks
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, why would you take away from the rich and savory brilliance that is the mozzarella stick, or fried cheese of any kind? It's completely uncalled for — fried mozzarella on its own brings a complete flavor package that needs no updating. You've already got fat, salt, carbs, crispiness, and a light and delicate Italian seasoning (in some but not all cases). I really don't understand the need to mess with perfection.
However, if you do need something saucy to accompany your sticks (as my husband does), there are better ways to go about it. Ranch is a much more complementary sauce than ketchup, because it sticks to the same creamy and fatty flavor profile. I've seen people enjoy mozzarella sauce with barbecue or steak sauce as well, which makes more sense to me. Just stay away from ketchup, I beg you.
Steak
I love steak. Though I don't eat it nearly as much as I used to (because, money), it's still a delicious treat once in a while. I especially enjoy a nice rib-eye with lots of fat or a filet mignon, which basically falls apart in the mouth. Steak, and beef in general, are quite succulent and full of their own umami flavor — especially if cooked the right way to encourage the delicious Maillard reaction, which causes meat to change color as amino acids and sugars react to heat. All of which is to say, why on earth would you add ketchup to it?
It's important to acknowledge here that while the correct sauces to accompany a nice cut of meat (barbecue or steak sauce, mainly) can involve ketchup according to many recipes, using it on its own is basically criminal. I suppose I could make an exception if you're trying to cover up the fact that you're eating a cheap Denny's steak and eggs, but in general, just ... why?
Meatloaf
I will admit at the outset that there are good reasons to top meatloaf with ketchup. Not only do many people enjoy the sweet tang contrasted with the savory meat, but ketchup is also quite cheap, which makes it and affordable topping for a dish whose main ingredient — usually beef — can be expensive, depending on where you get it. That said, for me, the only time you should be combining ketchup with beef is on a burger.
If you like ketchup on your meatloaf because you grew up having it that way, I'm not going to call you crazy. However, I believe that meatloaf shines on its own, as long as you've made it properly. Between the sweet, caramelized onions and the simple but effective spicing, you shouldn't need the red sauce, which only gets in the way of accompanying flavors like mashed potatoes and veg.
Fried chicken
Fried chicken is one of the most wonderful foods on the planet. I still remember when I finally learned to make it myself after years of feeling afraid of the concept of deep fat frying. One day in my twenties, though, I finally grabbed my courage with both hands and figured out how to do it ... and guess what? It wasn't that hard.
Fried chicken is an impressive skill that every home cook should have, and just to give you a leg up on the competition, it turns out there's a secret to an extra crispy coating: cornstarch. Trust me, as soon as you try it, you won't go back. (Just make sure you use gluten-free cornstarch if you're feeding it to someone with a sensitivity.)
At the risk of this becoming a paean to fried chicken, which most people don't need to be convinced is delicious, let's get back to the topic at hand — do not put ketchup on fried chicken. It's acceptable on chicken tenders, although not better than ranch dressing, IMHO. But fried chicken? Come on, people, it's delicious on its own. Enough said.
Ice cream
Ketchup with ice cream is a storied pregnancy food, and honestly, who knows what the preggos are going to come up with next? While I was pregnant, I craved a mixing bowl full of Fruit Loops and whole milk every single night, and I often gave in. While there's no judgment here for the expectant set, let's just say no one who's not expecting should try it.
If you're looking to upgrade your home ice cream experience, then there are a few things you can do that don't involve murdering perfectly good dessert with savory condiments. The first thing, although it sounds a little mundane, is to get a real ice cream scoop. When you're able to make those nice, round, pretty balls, it feels a lot more like you're in an ice cream parlor than it does when you chip out half-bites with a soup spin. (Just me?) The second thing to do is to buy sugar cones. They're tasty, they're adorable, and they last a long time in the cupboard as long as you store them properly. Show me the downside.
Pasta
This is macaroni and cheese all over again, but classier. You can find a number of strange noodle recipes online that call for ketchup, but the main one that pops up is Japanese ketchup pasta, a.k.a., ketchup spaghetti. More officially known as Napolitan, this dish was (probably) invented in Yokohama, Japan, to accommodate post-WWII tomato sauce shortages in the country. That's also why it has a variety of names, because its inventor, the head chef at the city's New Grand Hotel, took inspiration from its ingredients and named it after Naples.
Look, in wartime, ketchup in place of tomato sauce is a reasonable accommodation to make. However, it's also one we no longer have to make, so we shouldn't. Tomato sauce is dirt cheap at stores, such as Grocery Outlet or Walmart. If you can't afford marinara, you can always make your own simple sauce by doctoring up some tomato puree or paste. Leave ketchup out of the equation, please.
On a final note, I will say that I have only had ketchup on pasta a few times. I am not the best person to opine on a regional dish or one that somebody else may have grown up with, in which case nostalgia can explain plenty of strange tastes. Two of my childhood favorites include steamed zucchini topped with cheddar cheese and fried grits with syrup, and I have been told in no uncertain terms that both are weird/disgusting. At the end of the day, you do you.
Fried seafood
Sorry, what are you doing dipping your battered and deep-fat-fried calamari, shrimp, oysters, and clam strips in ketchup? That's what tartar sauce was invented for, people. Truly, why anyone would want to eat ketchup with their fried food when they could have tartar sauce instead is beyond my ken. A combination of mayo, dill pickles, lemon, sugar, onion, black pepper, and fresh herbs, it is my version of ambrosia — I really think gods would eat it if they could.
True, it is a little time-consuming to make, which is why many home cooks eschew it. Instead of avoiding it, though, you can just buy it online instead, or in any store that you frequent.
The thing about ketchup is that it's a strong flavor. Sometimes that flavor is good, I'll be the first to admit it. However, the joy of fried seafood comes from the delicate briny taste of the shellfish, the crispy crunch of the breading, the creamy mouthfeel of the fat in which it was fried, and other such subtle characteristics — all of which can easily be overpowered by a sweet and vinegary sauce. Don't do it.
Roasted vegetables
Now that I'm raising a family that loves to liberally spray ketchup over the top of roasted potatoes (somewhat understandable), zucchini (not very understandable), and broccoli or cauliflower, I have strong opinions on this one. Roasted vegetables take a considerable amount of time to make with all of the washing, peeling, chopping, oiling, seasoning, and flipping involved. They are a labor of love, and squirting a bunch of sweet tomato salt on top just seems rude.
Also, roasted veg is healthy — that's the whole point of it, so why are we loading up on the sugar and sodium? Save your "naughty calories" for something that's worth it and won't ruin the delicate flavor brought about by slow roasting. This is true of vegetables of both the summer and winter variety. It's just gross, and it's not what we're there for, but if it gets children to eat them ... well, your call.
Goldfish crackers
Yes, this is a thing: just putting a whole bunch of ketchup and sometimes Parmesan cheese over the top of a pile of goldfish crackers. No, you should not emulate it. It's like the many weird things invented in the '50s and '60s (like anything with a pineapple ring) that should just be left there.
The thing about Goldfish crackers is they are already plenty delicious. You know what else they are? Already plenty loaded with sodium, so you really have no excuse to add more. A tablespoon of ketchup contains about 170 mg of sodium, while you get roughly 2,300 mg for your daily value. That makes a single tablespoon about one-thirteenth of your suggested intake, which just seems like a lot when you're already eating crackers. (Plus, when was the last time you used only one tablespoon of ketchup? I was probably on some crash diet 10 years ago, but that's just me.)
Presumably, this snack was invented by someone who wasn't totally sober, and I absolutely respect that such snacks are to be revered for their creativity of spirit. However, Goldfish are an American institution, and I really just feel we should leave them alone.
Sandwiches
Here's all I'm going to say: please don't make yourself a ketchup sandwich. Although you will literally find recipes for sandwiches that involve only bread and the red condiment online, that doesn't mean it's a good idea. Not only is it disgusting, but it's also deeply unhealthy for you. Because you're presumably only putting ketchup between slices of white bread (honestly, nothing sounds worse than ketchup with healthy, whole-grain loaves), it becomes even less nutritious.
The only acceptable sandwich on which you should be putting ketchup is a burger, and in my opinion, that really stretches the definition of sandwich in the first place. Even then, I heartily recommend leaving it out of the equation if you're going to add anything more interesting than a patty, a slice of cheese, and pickles. As soon as you start going gourmet, such as adding Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms for the classic dungeon burger, ketchup just ruins everything. If you want to add a little lubricant to your sandwiches, it's time to check out your grocery store's more unique condiments and start experimenting.