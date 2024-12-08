The Best Trader Joe's Frozen Indian Food, According To Our Taste Test

After negotiating the jam-packed parking lot and the bustling crowds of Trader Joe's shoppers, coming home with a haul of Trader's Joe's fall products or hidden gems from the freezer aisle is worth a celebratory dance. Still, it's worth the effort to approach your Trader Joe's adventure armed with a shopping list. That's why Chowhound food writer Sarah Moore is here to helpfully tell you which items deserve a spot on your shopping list and which to nix completely.

Moore taste tested and ranked 23 of Trader Joe's Indian food products, frozen and otherwise, scoring each item on a scale from one to five, with five being the highest rating. Although many items scored highly, her highest ranked item, Trader Joe's Tandoori Naan, was the only product to receive a perfect score.

As Moore highlights, it's important to note that this ranking is comparing Trader Joe's Indian entrees and snacks exclusively to other Trader Joe's Indian products. As a food writer and Indian food enthusiast, she is in no way making the claim that Trader Joe's Tikka Masala, for instance, stands up to an authentic version, or even a home-cooked one. Still, if you're shopping for expediency and value, there are key factors that distinguish the best from the rest. Based on flavor, texture, convenience, and value, the store's frozen Tandoori Naan came out on top.