12 Of The Best Sandwiches To Top With Coleslaw

Given its simplicity, it's easy to take coleslaw for granted. A little sliced cabbage. A dollop or two of mayo, and perhaps, some Dijon mustard — and we can't forget the role that buttermilk and vinegar play to make it tangy. It's a light and refreshing side that complements any meal, including a simple sandwich. The only thing that makes even more sense is to skip it as a side to your sandwich and make it the whole shebang instead.

Here's why — most sandwiches require condiments like mayo and mustard. Some, like fried fish, taste even better with a little vinegar sprinkled on top. Others, such as the ham and cheese, could use just a smidgen more texture. That being said, adding it to a sandwich is an efficient way to dress it up and make it crunch without much extra effort. Best of all, it goes well with sandwiches you may never have thought to try it with — a fact you'll likely discover if you happen to try any one of the 12 sandwiches on this sandwich-coleslaw mash-up list.