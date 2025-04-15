12 Of The Best Sandwiches To Top With Coleslaw
Given its simplicity, it's easy to take coleslaw for granted. A little sliced cabbage. A dollop or two of mayo, and perhaps, some Dijon mustard — and we can't forget the role that buttermilk and vinegar play to make it tangy. It's a light and refreshing side that complements any meal, including a simple sandwich. The only thing that makes even more sense is to skip it as a side to your sandwich and make it the whole shebang instead.
Here's why — most sandwiches require condiments like mayo and mustard. Some, like fried fish, taste even better with a little vinegar sprinkled on top. Others, such as the ham and cheese, could use just a smidgen more texture. That being said, adding it to a sandwich is an efficient way to dress it up and make it crunch without much extra effort. Best of all, it goes well with sandwiches you may never have thought to try it with — a fact you'll likely discover if you happen to try any one of the 12 sandwiches on this sandwich-coleslaw mash-up list.
Coleslaw and Swiss with Russian dressing
Sometimes, you're craving a classic grilled cheese sandwich and sometimes, you just want a meal that's a cut above. That's when you reach for a sammy like a Swiss cheese melt with coleslaw. It has the ooey-gooey goodness that you crave from the melted cheese in your favorite grilled cheese, and then manages to crank up the flavor a notch by smothering it in a bed of coleslaw and golden blanket of Russian dressing. The spiciness of the Russian dressing coupled with the tangy sweetness of the coleslaw offers quite the taste juxtaposition for the umami goodness of the Swiss cheese.
You can technically use any type of bread for this — white, pumpernickel, or rye, for instance. If you're really searching for the ideal covering, however, a toasted pretzel bun won't disappoint. Because Swiss cheese doesn't tend to have a lot of salt in it, foodies often love to eat it with foods like pretzels. Thus, the bun recommendation. All in all, it's a pretty excellent sandwich choice, particularly for those who want to try something vegetarian. It's also ideal for anyone who feels like coleslaw should be more than just a forgotten side dish for the main meal at the church picnic.
The classic Reuben
The classic Reuben sandwich is known for its salty corned beef and tangy (and also salty) sauerkraut. In the latter case, you have the fermentation process to thank for this flavor. For those who are ready to try something a little different without completely doing away with the sandwich, a swap-out of sorts is in order. A Reuben with Russian slaw keeps the cabbage on the sandwich, but makes it fresh instead of fermented.
Unlike the fermented cabbage of sauerkraut, the cabbage in Russian slaw is still crunchy and fresh, perking up the sandwich. Given that the corned beef sandwich is often a little on the heavy side, the perk-up a welcome change. However, that's not all that Russian coleslaw brings to the table. This particular slaw recipe also embraces a spicier, more complex flavor, thanks to ingredients like Worcestershire sauce, sweet relish, horseradish, and ketchup. Short of squirting a layer of Sriracha on the top of the heap, you're not going to get a much spicier, nor tastier Reuben anywhere.
Vegetarian slaw sandwich
One of the things that makes going vegetarian or vegan difficult is the dearth of good sandwiches. You often have the choice of fake meat or peanut butter. This vegetarian coleslaw sandwich gives vegans and vegetarians one more sandwich option. Aside from the slaw, it features a mix of spices, chopped green onion, black pepper, and chili flakes. It even includes ingredients, like fresh steamed corn — something that you wouldn't immediately associate with a sandwich, but will find that tastes good, nonetheless.
It also has something that many other vegan sandwiches don't: no cheese. It's not that you can't add some; it's just that it's sometimes difficult to find a vegan sandwich without it. In fact, you won't find animal anything anywhere on this sandwich, given the that vegan mayo exists. In other words, the normal eggy mayo you put into your coleslaw can go by the wayside here, too. For the fully plant-based eater, finding a vegetable sandwich without cheese and without eggs in it is like finding the gold needle in the haystack. If you find one that's also truly tasty, like this vegetable sandwich is, it's like finding two golden needles in one treat.
Ham and cheddar cheese
On those cold days when the drizzling rains and blustering winds chill you to the bone, few things warm up the tummy like a ham and cheese sandwich. The meat and cheese coupled with the bread make this sandwich both savory and hearty –- just what the doctor ordered to knock off that chill. The sandwich is good enough to stand on its own, but it's even better when the flavor is augmented by some coleslaw on the side. If you're really daring, put the coleslaw right in the thick of it all and stuff into the middle of the sandwich between the two slices of bread.
Coleslaw on a sandwich like this makes sense. While most coleslaw recipes taste tangy, they offer up hints of sweetness, too. Because ham and cheddar both boast saltiness as a major flavor component, particularly if the cheddar is aged. The sweetness in the slaw, both in the cabbage but also in the dressing itself, brings balance to the salty flavor. Traditionally-minded home gourmands add the likes of pineapple to their ham to cut the sodium overload. However, there's no foodie rule that says it can't be something else –- in this case, coleslaw. The only thing that might make this even better still is to add a little Pepper Jack cheese to the sandwich to bring in hints of spice, too.
Fried chicken and slaw
For the picnic crowd, fried chicken is often the main event. It's hard to beat the flavor of deep-fried chicken, particularly when it's flanked by sides like macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, sweet Hawaiian rolls, and of course, coleslaw. The normal way to consume these delectables is to take one bite of each, one at a time, but where's the fun in that? There is none, particularly when you realize that two-in-one food combos — like the fried chicken and coleslaw sandwich — offer a better flavor delivery system than the one-bite-at-a-time method.
To get your post-picnic sandwich started, pull the chicken off the bone and put it into a bowl. If you're hankering for a classic fried chicken sammy, leave the crispy crust on the chicken. If you'd like a touch of spice, you'll get a kick of heat in your chicken sandwich if you drop in a small spoonful or two of horseradish. Next, you can keep dryness at bay by stirring in some of that classic coleslaw. Since coleslaw is made with both mayo and Dijon mustard, you'll get all the condiments you need to moisten up the chicken. As for the tang that makes slaw taste so yummy, that comes from vinegar. The sour stuff is something that will not only flavor your chicken sandwich, but also make the meat all the more tender to eat. If you really want to pack a smokey punch, you can add a couple of slices of bacon to the mix for good measure.
Tasty tuna salad
A heavenly tuna salad sandwich includes ingredients like bits of egg, chopped celery, pickle relish, and lemon. Some more adventurous sandwich eaters might add some green peas or sliced black olives to the mix. Still, tuna salad is usually more tuna fish and less salad. Adding some coleslaw to your canned tuna not only ups the salad factor, but bulks up the consistency of the tuna, making it a more satisfying bite to eat.
Traditionalists will love this sandwich with a helping of classic coleslaw. However, you can turn the flavor of the sandwich on its head by experimenting with different coleslaw recipes that feature ingredients that would bring out the taste of the fish. For example, a slaw featuring ginger, sesame oil, and a little soy sauce creates a dish with an Asian cuisine flare. A lemon-and-avocado-based slaw gives the fish a dose of lemon and the creaminess of avocado hearkens back to the classic tuna recipes of the past. If it's a pretty yet tasty slaw you're after, try adding some rainbow slaw to your sandwich before you take that first bite.
Pulled pork topped with coleslaw
Pulled pork sandwiches and coleslaw are already a hot ticket lunch combo. The pork-and-slaw as a sandwich is one sell-out meal. This comes down to the flavor juxtapositions you get when you combine the tanginess of the slaw with the smokey umami flavor of the meat. If that weren't enough, topping the sammy with a few slices of heirloom tomato, some pickled jalapenos, or seasoned fried onion rings makes the recipe even heartier and more flavorful.
As for the slaw itself, now's the time to swap out your KFC-wanna-be slaw for some real apple coleslaw. Pork and apples have long been a classic pairing, and this sandwich gives you permission to give the classic combo a new life. Chopped apples and raisins lend a fruity sweetness to the sandwich, while bits of chopped celery and lots of fresh cabbage make it oh-so crunchy. It's so good, you may find yourself making this sandwich a regular thing from now on.
Fried shrimp po boy
Since 1929, some version of the po boy sandwich has been feeding hungry New Orleanians. Its early iterations featured sliced roast beef served with a side of fried potatoes and some gravy for dipping them in. However, over the years, the sandwich has since evolved to include all kinds of stuffings, including soft shell crabs, catfish, and fried shrimp along with lettuce and tomato on a French roll.
It's with the fried shrimp that we'll concern ourselves with here. The shrimp po boy is usually served with a sauce called Remoulade. It combines the flavors of Creole mustard, horseradish, mayo, sweet paprika, and Cajun seasonings. Given that it also boasts vinegar and garlic, the sauce actually makes an amazing base for coleslaw. There are no fancy ingredients in this slaw — it's just red and green cabbage with some matchstick carrots, but that's okay. Those few veggies are enough to add freshness and sweetness to each bite of breaded fried shrimp you take, and the Remoulade adds some punch. Given how spicy the sauce itself is, it's the kind of flavor (and sandwich) you really could only expect to come out of a place like New Orleans.
Fried Asian salmon patty with slaw
Anytime you make something with some soy sauce, a drizzle of rice wine vinegar, and some chopped peanuts, you have the makings for a dish of the Asian cuisine persuasion. When you add those specific ingredients to coleslaw, the salad practically begs you not to leave it alone. Instead, it asks to be combined with something really delicious. In this case, might we recommend a fried salmon patty seasoned with white pepper and powdered ginger?
Given the flare of Asian flavor going on, it only makes sense to pair the fish-and-coleslaw sandwich with a side that's equally yummy. Because coleslaw is already taken as a option for a side, a substitution for the slaw is in order. While a regular helping of curly fries might taste just fine with this fishy sandwich, a big helping of Dutch war fries would be even better. For those not in the know, Dutch war fries are a little mayo, a lotta peanut satay sauce, and a whole bunch of fries. The two together — the sandwich and the fries — fill the taste buds with all manner of Asian cuisine delights.
Crab cake sliders
Anyone who's familiar with the likes of White Castle burgers knows all about sliders –- those mini burgers that sit on a sweet bun flavored up with onions. As it turns out, burgers aren't the only game in town when it comes to pulling together some slider-sized sammies. Crab cakes give those ground beef snacks a run for their money if they're paired with just the right toppings–– "right," in this case, being coleslaw enhanced by sliders with chunks of pungent blue cheese in them.
The crab cakes get both chopped onions and green bell pepper, which makes each bite a savory mouthful. Buttermilk dressing, flavored with a squirt of lemon and salt and pepper, creates a simple slaw that adds a pleasant taste and plenty of crunch to the sandwich. However, the slaw doesn't have such a powerful taste that it overrides the blue cheese. Believe us when we say you want to taste the blue cheese in this sandwich/slaw combo. With a few slices of garden-fresh tomatoes and a little arugula top things off, this sandwich is a powerhouse of pungent and spicy and umami flavor all rolled into one amazing sandwich.
Macaroni and cheese grilled cheese
Mac and cheese and grilled cheese on their own are two very tasty comfort foods. Combined in a sandwich, they're even harder to beat (If you haven't tried it, don't knock it). This is particularly true if the macaroni and cheese has been baked so that it has a bubbling crust — and don't get us started on mac and cheese that includes ingredients like hot peppers or olives or bits of ham in it. The only thing that might make this even better is to sneak some coleslaw into the mac and cheese before you ladle it onto the sandwich.
This is one time where you might enjoy a hot iteration of coleslaw. One of the things that makes mac and cheese so comforting is its soft hot cheese. By cooking the slaw in with the sandwich, you'll keep the warm comfort of the sandwich intact. This isn't to say that you need to alter the recipe for your slaw — you don't. Its sweet goodness will contrast nicely with the umami of the grilled cheese. Finally, you can play this juxtaposition up more by mixing in different flavors of cheese like smoky Gouda, Havarti, American Muenster, and maybe some Brie to create a comfort food favorite squared.
Irish meatloaf and hot slaw
When you're starving, there's something to be said for a hearty sandwich that practically fills you up on the first mouthful. Each bite sticks to your ribs, filling a stomach whose grumble has turned into a roar. Few sandwiches are up to this task quite like the Irish meatloaf sandwich is. It isn't just the meat that's a tummy filler. It's the addition of the aged melted cheddar cheese and coleslaw -– heated coleslaw with creamed spinach, to be exact –- that makes this sandwich a rival to the heftiest "Hungry Man" dinners of our youth.
In a pinch, you could make this sandwich from the likes of grass-fed beef or turkey burger if there's no venison to be found. However, if you want it to have real Irish flare, you'll want to skip those more standard meats and go straight for ground venison. The gamey flavor of the meat is balanced out by a touch of ground pork. The meat combo mixed with the hot coleslaw creates a near trickle-down-your-chin juiciness and depth of flavor that's nearly impossible to achieve with just venison alone. You won't leave the table hungry with this sandwich in your belly.