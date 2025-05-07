Iconic Chocolate Dishes From 11 Celebrity Chefs

Like salt, butter, sugar, and vinegar, chocolate is a landmark ingredient almost every chef and home cook keeps in their recipe repertoire. Utilizing the coveted, rich morsel in inventive applications has created now-standard dishes like brownies, and imagining a world without chocolate lurking on nearly every dessert list feels impossible. Whether it lurks in America's favorite dessert, the chocolate chip cookie, a nostalgic chocolate pudding, or even savory dishes like Oaxacan mole, chocolate remains one of the most essential ingredients in any chef's arsenal.

No wonder, then, how countless award-winning, world-recognized, and celebrity chefs all hone recipes dedicated to the world's beloved bean. To commemorate some of the recipes that help make 15 celebrated, celebrity chefs solidify their kitchen stardom, we culled together a shortlist of the chocolate-laden recipes in their culinary playbooks.

From the all-American chocolate chip cookie to an off-the-wall chocolate pasta popularized on Instagram and a viral TikTok candy bar, we explored both the history behind each iconic chocolate creation and the celebrity chef who either invented the dish or concocted a variation all their own.