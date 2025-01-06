Use Chef Jacques Torres' Tip For Better Chocolate Chip Cookies

They call him Mr. Chocolate, and for a pretty obvious reason. The master chocolatier has made a career of creating delicious confections and is an influential figure in the bean-to-bar movement, which advocates for small-batch chocolate-making that focuses on quality cacao bean sourcing. But Torres' work doesn't stop at the source; he makes a mean chocolate chip cookie as well.

His chocolate chip cookie recipe has garnered a well-deserved cult following. The cookie is both chewy and soft, with layers of thin dark chocolate discs that play off a rich brown sugar base. But Torres' recipe isn't your run-of-the-mill fare.

Many of the best chocolate chip cookie recipes call for plain old all-purpose flour. But Torres calls for both cake flour and bread flour in almost equal measure. And that one change impacts the rest of of Torres' tips for chewy chocolate chip cookies, so it's imperative to understand the purpose of each suggestion.