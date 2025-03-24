Do Chocolate And Pasta Go Together? According To Giada De Laurentiis, They Do
A stellar reputation as an Emmy award-winning, New York Times best-selling author and celebrity chef is more than enough reason for people to know some of Giada De Laurentiis cooking tips by heart. One of the pointers that have stood out the most throughout her culinary journey just happens to be combining two ingredients that are surely delicious on their own but peculiar to picture together. That would be chocolate and pasta, an eyebrow-raising partnership the chef has proudly encouraged the world to try out.
Even with the world knowing Giada De Laurentiis is a mastermind in the kitchen, it's not any less of a challenge not to cringe at the thought of such a pairing. Sure, she found a way to bring pasta to breakfast time before by throwing noodles, eggs, and cheese together, but it seems bizarre for it to join forces with chocolate to become a dessert. Real fans know, however, that as an Italian American cook, dried pasta is one of several pantry staples De Laurentiis always keeps in stock. And with her apparent recognition of the ingredient's versatility and blank-slate quality, the cook doesn't bat an eye when mixing it with chocolate, yet another item she seems to always have on standby, and delving right in.
Chocolate pasta is Giada De Laurentiis' favorite childhood snack
Giada De Laurentiis posted a video to Instagram demonstrating how to make the unconventional sweet treat so that everyone knows exactly how they can make it from home. She explained that when she was still a kid, her mother would create it for her using Nutella or chocolate chips. The celebrity chef now instead uses chocolate hazelnut spread from her own brand, Giadzy, to do the job, and all she does is throw a few generous spoonfuls of it onto some plain noodles. Based on both the Instagram video as well as a demo she did creating the chocolate pasta with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," De Laurentiis likes to use either shell-shaped noodles or spaghetti noodles. Finally, she tops it off with shavings of an Italian chocolate for some extra sweetness.
De Laurentiis captioned the video in which she shares this process, "Who is brave enough to try my fav childhood snack, chocolate pasta?!?" People in the comments responded with a mix of thoughts. Many were understandably suspicious of the dish, but likely persuaded by the clear satisfaction the celebrity chef has upon taking a bite of the dessert, most seemed interested in trying it out for themselves. So, next time you have a jar of Nutella, consider swapping that bread out for some pasta instead.