Do Chocolate And Pasta Go Together? According To Giada De Laurentiis, They Do

A stellar reputation as an Emmy award-winning, New York Times best-selling author and celebrity chef is more than enough reason for people to know some of Giada De Laurentiis cooking tips by heart. One of the pointers that have stood out the most throughout her culinary journey just happens to be combining two ingredients that are surely delicious on their own but peculiar to picture together. That would be chocolate and pasta, an eyebrow-raising partnership the chef has proudly encouraged the world to try out.

Even with the world knowing Giada De Laurentiis is a mastermind in the kitchen, it's not any less of a challenge not to cringe at the thought of such a pairing. Sure, she found a way to bring pasta to breakfast time before by throwing noodles, eggs, and cheese together, but it seems bizarre for it to join forces with chocolate to become a dessert. Real fans know, however, that as an Italian American cook, dried pasta is one of several pantry staples De Laurentiis always keeps in stock. And with her apparent recognition of the ingredient's versatility and blank-slate quality, the cook doesn't bat an eye when mixing it with chocolate, yet another item she seems to always have on standby, and delving right in.