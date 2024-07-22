The Old Hollywood Duo Behind The First Ever Chocolate Martini

Liz Taylor and Rock Hudson knew all the elements that immediately glued besties together: a good movie script, houses across the street from each other, and plenty of chocolate and booze. In fact, these luminaries of the 1950s Hollywood movie scene are credited with creating the chocolate martini we know and love after mixing those very two ingredients. Ardent 'tini fans should be forever grateful.

Advertisement

The birth of this now-famous drink came about when the duo worked in Marfa, Texas, on the film "Giant." Taylor and Hudson lived on the same block during the filming of the movie and given the good-natured fun that bubbled between them, late-night drinking sessions became a common thing. Sometimes, a night of merrymaking only ended right before their set calls for the next day's shoot. On one of those evenings, the pair combined two of their great culinary loves: martinis and expensive chocolate, and the first chocolate martini was born.

The two were enamored by the creation, which mixes a vodka martini with chocolate syrup and chocolate liqueur, and drinking it on those late nights became the foundation of a close friendship that only ended with Hudson's death in 1985.

Advertisement