Christina Tosi's Rule Of Thumb For Adding Mix-Ins Into Cookie Dough

When recipes are as cheery as cookies, it's easy to want to go over the top. Why not pack in as many festive chocolate chips, sprinkles, and other colorful candies as possible? There's actually a few good reasons to exercise a little restraint, Milk Bar founder, CEO, and chef Christina Tosi explained exclusively to Chowhound amid her McCormick Cookie Quest partnership.

Tosi generally keeps those mix-ins to a 2 cup max when using a basic cookie base recipe ratio of 2 sticks of butter, 2 cups of flour, and 1 egg. "Though keep in mind, not all mix-ins are created equal," she says. "Sturdier mix-ins like pretzels, crackers, cereal, things that will break down a tad in mixing and help bind the cookie together may need you to back off on the flour a bit so your cookies will spread. Chocolate chips, candied citrus, nuts won't really affect the spread at all."

James Beard Award-winning chef Tosi also tapped one of those very mix-ins, along with another decorative seasonal treat, in her collaboration with the spice company. The fruits of that labor, a candy cane pretzel bark cookie, will be given away for free while supplies last at a smattering of Milk Bar locations in select U.S. cities on December 4, 2024. The limited-edition cookie will also be available for purchase at these same locations until the end of December 2024.