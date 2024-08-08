5 Pro-Baker Tricks To Make Your Chocolate Chip Cookies Taste More Exciting

There's not much more classic, comforting, or old school than a warm just-out-of-the-oven chocolate chip cookie. Everyone has a favorite trusted chocolate chip cookie recipe — whether it's a tested elevated version they swear outshines them all, or the trusty basic formula on the back of the chocolate chips bag. And really, you can barely mess up a chocolate chip cookie — whether you prefer them thin and crisp or a perfectly gooey and chewy cookie, studded with semi sweet or dark chocolate chips, we've never met one we didn't like.

But for the sweet treats aficionados ready to seriously up their cookie-making game, there's no one knows who's their way around a cookie and can share the best tips like pro-chef and founder of the famed Milk Bar brand, Christina Tosi. She creates the best of the best, award-winning sweet treats from rainbow confetti sprinkles cakes to cookies and everything in between. Tosi spoke to Chowhound and revealed that, to really level up your cookies to one that's chef-caliber and chef-approved, there are five steps one can take. From swapping out some of the usual dry goods to rethinking the chip itself to infusing unexpected flavors via extracts and other add-ins.