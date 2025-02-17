The 3 Ingredients Essential For A True Dubai Knafeh Chocolate Bar

Without a doubt, the most fascinating aspect of the Dubai chocolate bar is the color of the filling. This is thanks to the pistachio cream, a sweet, vibrant green spread made from blended pistachios to which sugar, oil, and other sweeteners are sometimes added (think of it like a pistachio version of Nutella). However this ingredient isn't entirely for appearances' sake — it's, of course, what also gives the treat its distinct, nutty flavor. The use of tahini, a butter-like paste made from ground sesame seeds and widely used in Middle Eastern cooking (and actually a great addition to cookies and other sweet treats), helps emphasize this.

This brings us to the final component in the filling, kataifi — thin strands of shredded pastry that are toasted until golden and crunchy, then folded through the two other ingredients. As mentioned, this is most famously used in the Middle Eastern dessert knafeh (from which the chocolate bar takes its name), a cheesecake-like creation made from layers of pastry, cheese, and syrup that is cooked in a pan and then topped with ground pistachios. It's also what inspired Hamouda, who is of British-Egyptian origin, to create the chocolate bar in the first place.

Speaking about her famous confection to TODAY, she said: "It brings back wonderful memories of my childhood, as my mom used to make knafeh at home." And now, thanks to her, the whole world is sharing in those memories.