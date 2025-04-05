14 Creative Margarita Flavors To Try That Aren't Lime
We're huge fans of margaritas here at Chowhound. In our ongoing quest for the perfect margarita, we've explored the best tequilas to use for the ultimate margarita, debated chain restaurant margarita offerings, and tested plenty of recipes. While there's definitely something to be said for the classic combo of tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur served icy cold in a salt-rimmed glass, that's not the only way to enjoy this iconic cocktail. There are plenty of ingredients beyond just lime juice that can add intrigue to your margaritas.
As a former bartender who is currently based in Mexico, I've had my fair share of margaritas, from classic lime to tropical fruit concoctions and versions featuring interesting add-ins like cactus juice and spicy Ancho Reyes chile liqueur. I'm always on the hunt for additional inspiration, though, so I decided to reach out to several mixologists and tequila experts for their takes on creative margarita flavors, and boy, did they deliver. Some suggested flavors that were familiar but with unique twists, and others went entirely outside the box. If you're looking for some fun ingredients to level up your margarita game, these are some surprising (and seriously tasty) ways to rethink this classic cocktail.
Yellow Chartreuse & lemon juice
One of the first places I turned to for some creative margarita inspo was Cazcanes Tequila. The company produces top-notch tequilas made with lowland agave from Jalisco and natural spring water that are perfect for margaritas. The Cazcanes team was quick to respond with a recipe called El Alveado, or "The Elevated One." The cocktail features tequila blanco mixed with fresh lemon juice, yellow Chartreuse, agave nectar, a dash of orange bitters, and a drop of saline solution. It's vibrant, fresh, and complex without being overly complicated.
Like the name suggests, El Alveado is an elevated version of the classic lime margarita. The lemon juice provides enough brightness and acidity to play off the fresh agave flavors of the tequila, and the agave nectar adds sweetness. Chartreuse is a French liqueur made with 130 botanical ingredients, and it gives the drink slightly sweet, herbaceous notes. Then, you have the citrusy bitters and salty saline solution to balance everything out. Cazcanes recommends finishing the drink with expressed orange peel, which essentially means twisting an orange peel over the top to release the oils and aroma.
Blood orange
Lime juice is a natural choice for margaritas because the acidity balances the sweet notes of the agave and helps temper some of the heat of the alcohol. If you're looking to swap out lime juice for another citrus juice, Stephen Roehm, beverage director at Cabo Wabo Cantina, recommends blood orange. He said, "It has this unique flavor that falls somewhere between raspberry and grapefruit. The tequila and citrus complement each other beautifully, making for a perfectly balanced margarita."
At first glance, blood oranges look like regular oranges. Peel them open, though, and you'll find deep ruby-colored flesh and juice, hence the name. The taste is slightly sweeter than regular orange, which can provide a nice change from the tart tanginess that you get from a traditional lime margarita. With that in mind, you may want to go easy on additional sweeteners like simple syrup or agave syrup. Other than that, though, you can make your margarita the same way you usually would. The end result is a luscious cocktail with a striking reddish hue.
Hibiscus
Casa Azul Orgánico is pretty traditional when it comes to its tequila. Operated by third-generation agave farmers-turned-distillers, the company grows its own agave organically and refuses to include additives. Therefore, I wasn't surprised when the team suggested a margarita flavor that takes inspiration from one of Mexico's most popular traditional drinks. Hibiscus (aka flor de jamaica) agua fresca is a tasty drink that's made by steeping dried hibiscus flowers in water. The petals turn the water a vibrant red color and add a tart flavor that many liken to cranberry. It's a flavor that works beautifully in margaritas.
Hibiscus water can be pretty astringent on its own, so you'll probably want to add a sweetener when you're mixing up your margaritas. Another option is to make a simple syrup by simmering hibiscus water with sugar until it turns viscous. Hibiscus syrup is a staple at my house, where we use it in a wide range of drinks. The Casa Azul team shared a great recipe for a sparkling hibiscus margarita that includes tequila blanco, hibiscus raspberry tea syrup, a squeeze of lime juice, and sparkling water. It's light and effervescent, with just a touch of sweetness and tang.
Yuzu
For bartender Amby Estevez of Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar, the key to a great margarita is balance. He said, "Acidity, texture, and overall harmony are key when balancing any cocktail, especially one without lime. If you're taking lime out, you'll need something bright and tart to take its place." One of his favorite swaps for lime is yuzu. This sour citrus fruit originated in China, and it's often used in Japanese cuisine. It's acidic, slightly bitter, and as Estevez said, has "that refreshing quality limes are known for." It also has floral notes that can play well off the nuances of a bright tequila blanco.
While you could do a straight swap of yuzu juice for lime juice, Estevez recommends constructing your margarita so that it complements the yuzu's unique flavor profile. For example, a flavored sweetener like rosemary simple syrup can add herbaceous notes that can bring out the floral character of the yuzu. You can also add lemon or orange bitters to add more depth to the citrus flavors. For the rim, consider using a blend of flaky sea salt and a hint of yuzu zest to enhance the citrusy aroma.
Pineapple
Many of the experts I spoke to recommended pineapple juice as a substitute for lime juice in margaritas, and I wholeheartedly agree. It's naturally sweet and acidic and has a tropical quality that enhances the fruitiness of tequila. Blanco tequilas, in particular, pair well because they're typically very fruit-forward. Plus, the pineapple's enzymatic properties give the drink a silky texture that makes for a smooth and well-balanced margarita. Shake it with ice or blend it, and it becomes even more frothy and velvety.
Because pineapple juice can be very sweet, you'll want to add a bit of acidity to balance out the margarita. A splash of lemon juice or a squeeze of lime can do the trick. Adding a smoky or spicy element can also help balance the sweetness. You could add sliced jalapeños to the mix or get creative with your margarita rim by using Tajín, a Mexican seasoning made with chile peppers, lime, and sea salt. Alternatively, you can incorporate the pineapple in more subtle ways. For example, Levi Tyma, bartender and general manager at Central Park Bar, suggested using a pineapple liqueur, infusing your tequila with pineapple, or using a pineapple syrup.
Prickly pear
When it comes to concocting margaritas that go beyond the traditional lime base, Levi Tyma is all about regional, fruity ingredients that bring balance and brightness to the cocktail. One of those ingredients is prickly pear. Common across Mexico, prickly pears are the fruit of the nopal cactus. Like the name suggests, they're pear-shaped with spines, and they come in a range of colors, including green, orange, and red. Once you remove the spines, you can peel the fruit and blend the flesh for a tasty juice that makes a mean margarita.
Prickly pear juice has a unique flavor that's refreshing, slightly tart, and sweet. Some people have likened it to watermelon, pineapple, pear, and ripe strawberries. You can use the juice in your margarita as a substitute for lime juice or create a syrup to enhance the flavor of a traditional margarita. Lime juice can help cut through the sweetness, although Tyma said, "If I'm making a margarita-esque cocktail and I'm using different ingredients, for example, strawberry or prickly pear liqueurs, I will use lemon juice instead as it is slightly less acidic, allowing for other ingredients to shine through in the profile."
Guava
As the founder and CEO of Cheeky Cocktails, a company that produces premium cocktail and mocktail mixers, April Wachtel knows a thing or two about great cocktail flavors. One of her top choices to bring unique dimensions to a margarita is guava, a tropical fruit that's native to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This small, round fruit has pale yellow or green skin and flesh that ranges from yellow to light pink and red. Wachtel said, "Guava brings a creamy, almost floral sweetness that pairs well with tequila's vegetal notes."
Guava juice can add a fresh, tropical fruitiness to your margarita, but it can also be a tad on the sweet side. Because of this, Wachtel recommends pairing it with something acidic like a fruity vinegar or verjus, a sweet and sour juice that's made by crushing unripe green grapes. She also suggested adding spicy, earthy peppers to add depth and prevent the drink from feeling flat. "Conversely, if the issue is that your drink is too sweet, you can always add more of every component except the sweet ingredient to balance it out."
Olive juice
One of the most unexpected ingredients I came across in my queries for unique margarita ingredients was olive juice. Eric Bowser from El Carmen shared a cocktail called a Brand New Cadillac. He said, "Cadillacs are an elevated automobile. Cadillacs are an elevated margarita." The cocktail is definitely a new take on a classic, featuring blanco tequila, agave syrup, and Dirty Sue olive juice shaken hard over ice. It's poured ice-and-all into a margarita glass and given a float of añejo mezcal. Bowser said, "This drink will get everyone out strutting for sure."
Olive juice might seem like an unlikely margarita ingredient, but it makes perfect sense when you break it down. It adds a saltiness, which enhances the flavors of both the tequila and any citrus or sweetener in the drink. As Bowser explained, "The Dirty Sue adds a clean salinity and replaces the salted rim." Olive juice also introduces a subtle umami depth, giving the cocktail a richer, more complex character. This works especially well with blanco tequila, which has bright, vegetal notes. The result is a savory, slightly briny twist on a margarita that's surprisingly smooth and drinkable.
Passion fruit
Ryan Andrews, beverage director for GBOD Hospitality Group, is a huge proponent of using tropical flavors with agave spirits. That makes sense, considering agave has bright, refreshing notes that naturally complement bold flavors. Andrews said that passion fruit is a favorite at the group's restaurants. This unique fruit has pulpy seeds that can add body and texture to margs, as well as sweet and tangy flavors. If you're not a fan of seeds in your drink, you can strain them out or purée the seeds for a smoother texture.
Andrews's favorite cocktail is called Sweet But Not Too Sweet, and it features reposado tequila, pineapple, passion fruit, R&D Fire Bitters, Tajín, and just a splash of lime. You get sweetness from the pineapple, along with tang from the passion fruit and a hit of mouth-tingling spice. Andrews said, "The tropical flavors and the punch from the passion fruit make this a standout cocktail, and then the subtle heat from the fire bitters and the tangy, savory, spicy note from the Tajín lingers on the palette making this a repeat order 99% of the time."
Blueberry & lavender
While Andre Teixeira, general manager at Amaya Modern Mexican at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, loves experimenting with indigenous Mexican ingredients for his margaritas, one of his favorite non-lime variations of the cocktail features flavors that you're more likely to find north of the border. The drink is called the Flor de la Pasión and it consists of blanco tequila, fresh lemon juice, lavender syrup, Cointreau, St. Germaine, and blueberry purée. He said, "The blend of lavender and blueberry gives it a unique floral and fruity twist, while the fresh lemon juice keeps it bright and balanced."
Blueberry and lavender may not be traditional margarita ingredients, but they both bring something unique to the cocktail. Blueberries add natural sweetness and a deep, jammy complexity that pairs well with tequila's earthy, slightly peppery notes. Their tartness also helps balance the drink, especially when combined with fresh citrus. Lavender introduces a light, flowery element. It's important to note, though, that too much lavender can overpower the drink and make it taste soapy. A lavender-infused simple syrup is the best way to incorporate its flavor without overwhelming the other ingredients.
Mango & chiles
If you've been keeping up with the canned craft cocktail trend, chances are you've come across Cutwater. The company has a wide range of tequila cocktails, many of which were created under the expert guidance of Gwen Conley, who is the head of innovation and global expansion. When I asked Conley what her favorite non-lime margarita flavor is, she said, "I love a margarita that surprises me, and Cutwater's Spicy Mango Margarita is hands down my new favorite." The cocktail is new to the Cutwater collection, and it features ripe mango, fiery chiles, and a touch of citrus.
Mango is a great addition to margs because it brings tropical flavors and a nice velvety texture. However, far too often, it can make the cocktail too cloying. That's where chiles can help. The spiciness can help counter that sweetness and make the drink much more exciting. Conley believes jalapeños and serranos are the perfect choice. She said, "They bring a balanced heat that's more 'Oh, that's nice' and less 'Where's the fire extinguisher?' It's the perfect combination of heat and sweet — a little unexpected, but seriously satisfying."
Mezcal or sotol
Experimenting with mixers is one way to give your margaritas a facelift, but you can also play with different spirits for a new twist on the drink. Adrian Gonzalez is the general manager of the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, which just opened the Agave Room, an intimate bar featuring a range of Mexican spirits that can be used to level up traditional margaritas. He said, "My favorite is mezcal, but sotol is another great option due to its light smokiness and high minerality."
Mezcal is similar to tequila in some ways but also unique in its own right. While tequila must be made with blue Weber agave, mezcal can be made with any type of agave. In addition, the agave piñas for mezcal are traditionally smoked instead of steamed like the piñas for tequila. The result is a smoky spirit that adds extra depth to margaritas. Sotol is made from a desert plant native to northern Mexico called dasylirion, or "desert spoon". It has a unique grassy, earthy flavor that melds nicely with citrus and orange liqueur. If you're new to sotol, Hacienda de Sotol offers some stellar expressions that highlight the spirit's nuanced minerality and herbal notes.
Coconut
Like many of the experts I interviewed, Katy O'Donnell, bartender and the vice president of brand development at Tequila Tromba, is all about keeping things tropical when it comes to margarita variations. She said, "Coconut is my favorite these days! Either frozen with a coconut purée or fresh shaken with coconut water." The slight sweetness of coconut complements the cooked agave flavors you get in many blanco tequilas. It also pairs nicely with the oaky, vanilla notes you get from reposado tequilas.
There are several ways you can incorporate coconut into your margaritas. You can use a coconut purée or cream for a richer texture or opt for coconut water to make the cocktail lighter and more hydrating. You can also rim the glass with toasted coconut flakes to enhance the tropical feel. Coconut pairs well with citrus, vanilla, and even a touch of spice like a dash of cinnamon or chili. For the best balance, a bit of acidity, like fresh lime juice or a splash of pineapple juice, can brighten the drink and keep it from being too heavy.
Avocado
Many people tend to think of avocado as a salad ingredient or a topping for toast, but it's technically a fruit and one that works surprisingly well in drinks like smoothies and cocktails. Its creamy texture and mild flavor make it a great match for tequila. Avocado adds richness without overwhelming the other flavors, making the margarita smooth and satisfying. It also blends well with citrus, balancing the tang of lime and adding a soft, velvety mouthfeel to the drink.
Bar manager Alex Serena of Teleferic Barcelona swears by the combination of avocado in margaritas. He said, "You can use avocado oil for a rich texture or blend the whole avocado directly into the shaker." His version of the cocktail includes tequila, triple sec, and a mixture of puréed avocado blended with simple syrup, citric acid, and a splash of apple cider vinegar. Because avocado is so mild, it needs something to amp up the sweetness and acidity. Serena also recommends lemon, grapefruit, or a vinegar-based shrub (a non-alcoholic syrup) for extra tang.