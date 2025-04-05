14 Creative Margarita Flavors To Try That Aren't Lime

We're huge fans of margaritas here at Chowhound. In our ongoing quest for the perfect margarita, we've explored the best tequilas to use for the ultimate margarita, debated chain restaurant margarita offerings, and tested plenty of recipes. While there's definitely something to be said for the classic combo of tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur served icy cold in a salt-rimmed glass, that's not the only way to enjoy this iconic cocktail. There are plenty of ingredients beyond just lime juice that can add intrigue to your margaritas.

As a former bartender who is currently based in Mexico, I've had my fair share of margaritas, from classic lime to tropical fruit concoctions and versions featuring interesting add-ins like cactus juice and spicy Ancho Reyes chile liqueur. I'm always on the hunt for additional inspiration, though, so I decided to reach out to several mixologists and tequila experts for their takes on creative margarita flavors, and boy, did they deliver. Some suggested flavors that were familiar but with unique twists, and others went entirely outside the box. If you're looking for some fun ingredients to level up your margarita game, these are some surprising (and seriously tasty) ways to rethink this classic cocktail.