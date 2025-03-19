The Best Food Dehydrators On The Market, According To Reviews
A food dehydrator may not seem like a kitchen essential, but many home cooks swear by it. This amazingly versatile appliance works by removing moisture from foods at a low, controlled temperature, preserving ingredients without cooking them. Different from an oven or microwave, dehydrators typically have a fan that helps move air from the back of the unit across multiple trays over several hours. The product is a dried food with more intense flavors, maintained nutritional value, and a longer shelf life.
Dehydrated foods have many benefits, especially when done in the control of your own home. Dehydrated produce and jerky can be very expensive at the grocery store. Dehydrating foods yourself can be a more affordable and also healthier preserving option compared to other methods such as canning or adding additional preservatives. Instead of adding sugars, salts, or additional ingredients, dehydrating simply draws out the moisture while leaving the natural nutrients they contain preserved. Even better, with the right equipment, dehydrating in your own kitchen can be a simple process. Dried fruits, dog treats, yogurt (there are many options out there, but the best one might be homemade), herbs, and even jerky (beef or even chicken) can be made easily at home.
With so many options on the market, choosing the right dehydrator depends on your needs and experience level. Beginners may prefer an easy-to-use model, while experienced users might look for higher wattage to handle meats. Dehydrators also come in different sizes, with some offering expandable trays or compact, foldable designs for easy storage. No matter your needs and background, we compiled a list of the best dehydrators on the market according to reviews to consider when investing in this kitchen appliance.
Best Overall: COSORI Food Dehydrator
The COSORI Food Dehydrator is considered the best overall dehydrator pick for beginner and experienced dehydrators alike. With higher temperature options, this dehydrator is specifically built to handle making jerky but can truly handle whatever your dehydrating needs are. This dehydrator has everything the everyday dehydrator would want in a product: A rear fan to promote consistently even drying results, a built-in timer so you can set it and forget it, and dishwasher-safe trays for easy cleaning. This dehydrator comes with four trays and is considered a compact dehydrating option. Most reviewers consider this size the perfect home cook option, as it fits nicely on their counters while still giving them plenty of capacity. If you want something with a larger capacity, COSORI does carry a variety of size options. One common complaint with dehydrators is that they can run very loud. Reviewers of this dehydrator specifically mention that despite the machine's high power, it runs very quietly. Some note that they can't even hear that it's on.
One thing in particular users love about the COSORI is its accessibility. Designed with user-friendly presets — including settings for jerky, fruit, vegetables, and yogurt — this dehydrator makes it easy for beginners to get started while still offering flexibility for advanced users. As an added bonus, if you're feeling low on dehydration inspiration, the COSORI Food Dehydrator comes with a recipe book so you can try out new, creative ways to use this tool.
Most Intuitive: Magic Mill Pro Food Dehydrator Machine
Dehydrating doesn't need to be complicated, and if you're just looking for a simple machine, the Magic Mill Pro Food Dehydrator Machine might be the perfect pick. This dehydrator comes with fewer additional features than the COSORI, but users love the consistently reliable quality and appreciate how easy it was to set up and maintain. Like the COSORI, the Magic Mill Pro has the high temperature feature to cook jerky. Additionally, with a built-in timer, automatic shut-off function, and keep warm feature, once you put your food into this machine, you can just leave it alone and not worry about it.
This model is a slightly larger design than the COSORI, with the smallest version offering seven trays — perfect for those who need extra drying space. Unlike many dehydrators with a circular design, the Magic Mill Pro has a rectangular shape, maximizing its storage capacity. Despite its size, reviewers mention that it still looks sleek on the counter, making it a great addition to any kitchen.
Best Budget Dehydrator: Elite Gourmet Food Dehydrator
If you're not quite ready to invest in an expensive dehydrator yet, the Elite Gourmet Food Dehydrator offers a budget friendly option. At $39.99, this dehydrator is both affordable and contains robust features allowing you to dehydrate a variety of different foods. A circular, stackable dehydrator, this machine operates with a fan at the bottom to promote even dehydration. Users of this dehydrator appreciate that it is easy to use, is relatively quiet, and generally produces consistent results.
This machine comes with five trays that lower and raise for easier storage. If you need additional capacity, more trays can also be purchased separately to expand the dehydration unit. This dehydrator is slightly lower power and therefore may take slightly longer to fully complete the dehydration process. If you have the time and patience though, this dehydrator offers good value and is a great option to start your dehydration journey.
Best Designed Dehydrator: NESCO FD-7SSD Digital Food Dehydrator
If having a dehydrator that looks extra nice on your counter is important to you, the NESCO Digital Food Dehydrator is the perfect pick. This highly reviewed small batch digital dehydrator is well regarded for its ease of use and stylish design. With a sleek steel exterior, large and clear viewing window, and intuitive temperature control panel, this dehydrator is not only intuitive to operate and clean but also looks nice on your countertop.
A seven tray dehydrator, this product has medium capacity but is also considered to be relatively compact according to reviews. The all-metal interior and exterior are not only aesthetically nice but also allow for easier cleaning and maximize heat retention for a more even cook. The high-temperature capacity allows it to dry jerky and also comes with a plastic, mesh sheet perfect for drying smaller items such as herbs, and a plastic drip tray that can also be used for drying sauces or for fruit rolls.
Best Quiet Dehydrator: Samson Silent 9 Stainless Steel Tray Dehydrator
Dehydrators are so notoriously loud, they decided to design an especially quiet one. For those sensitive to noise or hoping to get some dehydrating done in the evening hours, the Samson "Silent" Dehydrator is highly reviewed as one of the best quiet running dehydrators. While not completely "silent," reviewers agree that this dehydrator succeeds at operating relatively quietly, comparable to the hum of your refrigerator.
Functionally, the Samson "Silent" Dehydrator contains many of the features you would like in a great dehydrator. It utilizes a digital thermometer and users are very satisfied with its ability to maintain heat and consistently dry a variety of foods. With a single, push button controller, it is very easy to use and also easy to clean. This dehydrator is a relatively large-capacity model that comes with nine trays. Some users noted that it does take up considerable space on the counter, but it is able to dehydrate large quantities and larger items due to adjustable trays in one go. Given how quietly it runs, you might even forget it's there by the end of the dehydration cycle!
Best Small Capacity Dehydrator: Excalibur Food Dehydrator Machine 4-Tray
If you only need to dehydrate food in small batches and want a compact yet powerful machine, the Excalibur Food Dehydrator Machine is a top choice. This four-tray dehydrator is small but mighty and leads the way for highly efficient but fun-sized dehydrating machines. Featuring a full temperature range, this small device will allow you to make everything from yogurt to jerky with ease.
Putting it a step above other compact dehydrators, the Excalibur brand boasts use of their hyperwave technology which specifically works to maintain a high enough interior temperature that the moisture is removed, but enzymes and nutrients remain intact. Users praise its intuitive design and reliability even drying. While some mention it can be a bit noisy, they acknowledge that such power in a compact appliance comes with the territory. Overall, it's a fantastic option for those who need a smaller yet highly effective dehydrator.
Best Large Capacity Dehydrator: Excalibur Electric Food Dehydrator
For frequent dehydrators who need a high-capacity machine, the Excalibur Electric Food Dehydrator is a standout. Designed for efficiency and speed, this model features expansive, easy-to-clean trays, an adjustable thermostat for precise temperature control, and Hyperwave Technology for consistently even dehydration. Elcalibur's Parallexx Airflow technology makes this dehydrator extra fast drying by distributing air evenly over each individual trays. This means it can not only handle large batches, but also provides a fast turnaround so you can get more in and out quickly.
With nine trays, and 15 square feet of dehydrating capacity, this dehydrator is truly built for those wanting to dry large quantities. If you're worried about the size on your counter, many reviewers claim the size is well worth it because of how often they use this appliance. Plus, with a chic, dark exterior, it is an aesthetically well designed piece of equipment. Some experienced users consider this model near-professional grade, making it perfect for those ready to take their dehydration game to the next level. If you're looking for a powerhouse dehydrator, this one won't disappoint.
Best Foldable Dehydrator: Brod & Taylor SAHARA Folding Food Dehydrator
Counter space is valuable real estate, and adding extra, unnecessary clutter to your kitchen is never the goal. If you don't want to commit to keeping a new appliance on your counter but still want to dehydrate in large batches, a foldable dehydrator is an excellent solution. The SAHARA Folding Food Dehydrator by Brod & Taylor offers seven trays and an impressive 11 square feet of drying space, yet folds down to a third of its size to save valuable counter space.
Despite its collapsible design, this dehydrator doesn't compromise on quality. It features easy-to-clean stainless steel trays, a high-temperature capacity for making jerky, and a dual-time temperature control, allowing for unattended operation. Designed for convenience, users love its ease of use, cleaning, and storage. While some have noted occasional temperature inconsistencies, they agree that its overall performance and space-saving design make it a worthwhile investment.
Best Expandable Dehydrator: NESCO FD-75A Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator
If a foldable dehydrator seems too complicated, but you'd like the flexibility to add more capacity if necessary, an expandable dehydrator may be the better option for you. Expandable dehydrators come with a smaller number of trays but allow for the possibility of adding additional trays at any point. One of the best on the market, the NESCO Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator comes with five trays but expands and enables you to add up to 12 for larger capacity dehydrating needs.
This circular dehydrator is straightforward to use, while still offering high power and high temperature options. Even when adding extra trays, the dehydration quality is not diminished, and this dehydrator has the capacity to cook large quantities at once. Perhaps because of its expandable quality, many reviewers mention that this is a great entry-level dehydrator. It is relatively compact, easy to use, and clean, and — true to its name — delivers quality and delicious, master-level snacks.
Best Commercial Grade Dehydrator: Tribest Sedona Express
Feeling ready to go all in? If you are serious about dehydration and ready to invest in a commercial-grade model, the Tribest Sedona Express Digital Food Dehydrator is a top-tier choice. Designed for professional-level dehydration, this top-of-the-line dehydrator will bring restaurant-quality results to your home kitchens.
What sets this 11-tray dehydrator apart is its advanced temperature technology. This machine is equipped with a powerful central fan that ensures even airflow for faster, more efficient drying and a digital control system that allows for precise temperature adjustments. The two-stage sequential temperature timer further enhances efficiency by automatically adjusting settings to preserve nutrients. Unlike budget models that struggle to maintain consistent heat, reviewers praise this dehydrator for holding steady temperatures and producing flawless results.
Though built to commercial standards, the Tribest Sedona Express is designed with home kitchens in mind. It offers ample drying space in a compact form, maintaining high-quality performance without overwhelming your counter.
Methodology
With so many different dehydrators available, all boasting different features and strengths, it can be overwhelming to evaluate all the options on the market. While the best dehydrators share key qualities: ease of use and cleaning, consistent temperature control, and high-quality results, different models may cater to various consumer preferences. Whether you're a devoted dog mom trying to make healthier dog treats, a home chef trying to emulate your favorite dried grocery staples, or a backpacker trying to eat better on the trail, we aimed to identify and represent products that appeal to the variety of dehydrator consumer preferences.
In compiling this list, we relied heavily on Amazon ratings and verified customer reviews. Reviews were read closely to identify specific features customers liked or didn't and to understand these evaluations in the context of each customer's contexts and specific uses for the dehydrators they purchased. Ultimately, this list provides a set of quality and diverse options so you can choose one that best fits your dehydration needs.