The Reason Most Bartenders Hate Making Espresso Martinis

As much as you might love an espresso martini, the bartender serving and making it for you might not be such a fan. While this drink is not inherently complicated — it's normally a mix of espresso, vodka, and coffee liqueur — the hot component makes it inconvenient. Bartenders must first pull espresso, then let it cool before adding it to a cocktail. With the drink's rise in popularity in recent years, it can be challenging to make this caffeinated cocktail on a busy night in a bar or restaurant.

Espresso can be a tricky ingredient to work with. Some say it is best consumed after one minute for the ideal flavor, but piping hot espresso doesn't work for martinis. Bartenders have come up with a few easy solutions to be able to quickly whip up an espresso martini and still serve it with a smile. Some bartenders report pulling espresso in volume and then storing it in the fridge. This method maintains most of the flavor and intensity while keeping the espresso at the right temperature for a cold cocktail.

Another popular option is to use coffee that has never been hot: Cold brew. This coffee choice is convenient because it is ready to be served immediately from the bottle, making it easy to make multiple cocktails at once. Compared to espresso, cold brew has less bitterness and acidity, making for a smooth espresso martini with interesting flavor notes.