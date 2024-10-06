The Reason Most Bartenders Hate Making Espresso Martinis
As much as you might love an espresso martini, the bartender serving and making it for you might not be such a fan. While this drink is not inherently complicated — it's normally a mix of espresso, vodka, and coffee liqueur — the hot component makes it inconvenient. Bartenders must first pull espresso, then let it cool before adding it to a cocktail. With the drink's rise in popularity in recent years, it can be challenging to make this caffeinated cocktail on a busy night in a bar or restaurant.
Espresso can be a tricky ingredient to work with. Some say it is best consumed after one minute for the ideal flavor, but piping hot espresso doesn't work for martinis. Bartenders have come up with a few easy solutions to be able to quickly whip up an espresso martini and still serve it with a smile. Some bartenders report pulling espresso in volume and then storing it in the fridge. This method maintains most of the flavor and intensity while keeping the espresso at the right temperature for a cold cocktail.
Another popular option is to use coffee that has never been hot: Cold brew. This coffee choice is convenient because it is ready to be served immediately from the bottle, making it easy to make multiple cocktails at once. Compared to espresso, cold brew has less bitterness and acidity, making for a smooth espresso martini with interesting flavor notes.
Make an espresso martini at home
Before leaving the house for a night out, consider making an espresso martini for the pre-game to stay energized. If you don't have a proper espresso machine, it's perfectly fine to pull espresso using your Nespresso or Keurig — brew one pod, and let it cool down before mixing with the other ingredients. Nespresso recommends its Ristretto pod for an espresso martini.
A sweet component is needed to balance the strong coffee and vodka. The top choice is a coffee liqueur, like Kahlua, or alternative brands such as Mr. Black Cold Brew Liqueur and Borghetti. Simple syrup is also used to create a sweeter cocktail. Coffee pairs well with flavors like vanilla, chocolate and hazelnut — try making a homemade simple syrup or buying liqueurs that use these flavors.
If you want to use cold brew, a good ratio to follow here is 1.5 ounces of cold brew, 1.5 ounces of vodka, and 1 ounce of coffee liqueur. Espresso has a crema layer after it is pulled, which helps provide the frothy finish in espresso martinis. If using cold brew, be sure to shake thoroughly to achieve the foamy top, you'll want to be able to garnish with a few espresso beans. There is a difference between coffee and espresso, so avoid using coffee from the pot, as this will result in a weaker, watered-down cocktail. If you're in a pinch, instant coffee is fine, but use filtered water for a better taste.