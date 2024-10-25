What Is Horchata?
If you've never tried horchata, you're missing out on one seriously refreshing, creamy drink. In Mexico, it is part of the agua fresca family — light, thirst-quenching beverages that are often made with fruits like watermelon, tamarind, lime, and even hibiscus. However, unlike many other aguas frescas, horchata has its roots in Spain. The Mexican version, which is the most common in the United States, is typically made with a base of rice milk, sweetened and spiced with cinnamon, and served ice cold.
Horchata has several regional variations. In Spain, where horchata originated, the traditional drink is made from tiger nuts, giving it a distinctly robust and slightly bittersweet flavor. In Puerto Rico, horchata takes on a different form, made with sesame seeds and offering a nuttier, earthier taste. Central American countries offer various takes on horchata, often blending different nuts and seeds, particularly semilla de jicaro, which adds a subtle licorice flavor. Ecuadorian horchata, on the other hand, might be the most unique, with a complex ingredient list and distinctive, personalized herbal blends.
Mexican horchata, or horchata de arroz, is made by soaking blended white rice and cinnamon sticks overnight, then straining the mixture. This base is flavored with sweetener, vanilla, and often additional cinnamon. Some opt to thicken the drink with milk, and a richer variation can include evaporated and/or condensed milk.
How to enjoy horchata
Horchata is relatively easy to find, especially if you live in areas with a vibrant Mexican food scene. In Mexican restaurants, taquerias, and taco stands, it's often served fresh alongside street food favorites. If you're in a place where it's accessible, you can find it in Mexican ice cream shops or cafes that specialize in traditional beverages and sweets. There are also a few ready-to-drink horchata brands in many supermarkets, with mixes sometimes available in the ethnic food aisle. Depending on your location, you could spot horchata at Latin American grocery stores or specialty food shops. If you're looking for something refreshing and authentic, a local taco stand or Mexican restaurant is usually a good place to start — plus, aquas frescas are often a better option than margaritas in restaurants anyway.
Making horchata at home is simple, and one of the best things about it is you can whip up a big batch to enjoy over several days. For a fun twist, you can enjoy horchata as a frozen slushy drink using your ice cream maker. It also makes an amazing ice cream, whether you make it yourself or buy it in store — like the seasonal horchata ice cream from Trader Joe's. No matter where or how you try it, the creamy cinnamon flavor is addictive, and you're sure to become a fan.