What Is Horchata?

If you've never tried horchata, you're missing out on one seriously refreshing, creamy drink. In Mexico, it is part of the agua fresca family — light, thirst-quenching beverages that are often made with fruits like watermelon, tamarind, lime, and even hibiscus. However, unlike many other aguas frescas, horchata has its roots in Spain. The Mexican version, which is the most common in the United States, is typically made with a base of rice milk, sweetened and spiced with cinnamon, and served ice cold.

Horchata has several regional variations. In Spain, where horchata originated, the traditional drink is made from tiger nuts, giving it a distinctly robust and slightly bittersweet flavor. In Puerto Rico, horchata takes on a different form, made with sesame seeds and offering a nuttier, earthier taste. Central American countries offer various takes on horchata, often blending different nuts and seeds, particularly semilla de jicaro, which adds a subtle licorice flavor. Ecuadorian horchata, on the other hand, might be the most unique, with a complex ingredient list and distinctive, personalized herbal blends.

Mexican horchata, or horchata de arroz, is made by soaking blended white rice and cinnamon sticks overnight, then straining the mixture. This base is flavored with sweetener, vanilla, and often additional cinnamon. Some opt to thicken the drink with milk, and a richer variation can include evaporated and/or condensed milk.