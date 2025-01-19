Crafting a whiskey cocktail is fairly simple, or at least it can be if you know what you are doing. If not, things can get surprisingly complicated — and quickly, too. Some recipes are obviously more involved than others and will require additional know-how to execute, but the extra effort typically pays off in the end regarding flavor, complexity, and overall deliciousness. Regardless of the particular cocktail you want to create, there are quite a few amateur mistakes that seriously affect the final outcome. Avoiding these common mishaps is super easy once you know what they are.

To uncover some of the most common and unfortunate whiskey cocktail mistakes people fall prey to, I checked in with a couple of experts from The Cask Connoisseur: Chris Walster and Luke Slater. Walster is a Whisky Connoisseur with over 30 years of experience exploring the spirit, and Slater is a Beer and Whisky Connoisseur, who works in hospitality as well. Their combined knowledge helped me come up with the following 14 common mistakes to avoid when crafting whiskey cocktails. I also added a few tips and insights that I picked up working in bars and restaurants for 20 years.

Whether you are a new bartender, want to brush up on your amateur home mixology skills, or fancy yourself somewhere in between, taking a few notes from our experts will surely help you in your pursuit to make perfect whiskey cocktails.