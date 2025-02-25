Are Cocktail Onions The Same As Pearl Onions?
Unless you're a cocktail connoisseur, deciding what and how to order when you step up to the bar can be intimidating. Part of ordering a martini like you know what you're doing is understanding the garnish options. Take, for instance, the Gibson martini, which is served with an onion. The mini veggie swimming in your martini looks a lot like the adorable compact onions you might have seen nestled in coq au vin. That's because all cocktail onions are pearl onions, but not all pearl onions are cocktail onions.
Cocktail onions are pearl onions that have been pickled. They can most famously be found speared on the edge of a martini. You can purchase cocktail onions packed in glass jars at the grocery store, or try pickling your own in a homemade brine. They add vinegary notes to drinks and bring zing and texture to dishes.
Pearl onion 101
So what are pearl onions, and how do you cook with them? As the name suggests, pearl onions somewhat resemble a round, milky pearl. The tiny allium is simply a smaller version of the larger red, yellow, and white bulbs you've been slicing up for burgers and French onion soup. They're grown in close clusters and harvested prematurely so that the onions maintain their slight size.
Pearl onions are a bit challenging to peel because of their size, but they're worth the effort for the sweet, savory flavor they add to pot pies and stews like beef bourguignon. They are often easier to find frozen rather than fresh and are pre-peeled. You can also cook with pearl onions' pickled counterpart by candying them or roasting them to pair with protein. Try adding cocktail onions to an antipasto platter, pairing them with crispy air fryer green beans, tossing them into a bloody Mary, or mixing them into pasta salads.