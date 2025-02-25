Are Cocktail Onions The Same As Pearl Onions?

Unless you're a cocktail connoisseur, deciding what and how to order when you step up to the bar can be intimidating. Part of ordering a martini like you know what you're doing is understanding the garnish options. Take, for instance, the Gibson martini, which is served with an onion. The mini veggie swimming in your martini looks a lot like the adorable compact onions you might have seen nestled in coq au vin. That's because all cocktail onions are pearl onions, but not all pearl onions are cocktail onions.

Cocktail onions are pearl onions that have been pickled. They can most famously be found speared on the edge of a martini. You can purchase cocktail onions packed in glass jars at the grocery store, or try pickling your own in a homemade brine. They add vinegary notes to drinks and bring zing and texture to dishes.