Casamigos Vs Patrón: Which Tequila Makes Better Margaritas?
Patrón tequila has been around for a long time, since 1989 to be exact, and it's a well-known premium brand. In fact, if you don't know much about the spirit, Patrón is probably the first top-shelf tequila that comes to mind. Even so, there are lots of other reputable tequilas, like Casamigos. It first entered the scene in 2013, so it's a newer brand, but its popularity among those in the know is well deserved. Aside from age, these two brands have a lot in common. They are both premium tequilas, they're similarly priced, and they're backed by a bit of star power — one of Patrón's founders is the man behind the hair products company Paul Mitchell, and Casamigos counts actor and filmmaker George Clooney in its lineup of founders.
Regardless of what goes on behind the scenes, the similarities between these two tequilas can leave consumers wondering which to buy, and, more importantly, which makes the better margarita? If you're ready to find out, look no further. I bought a bottle of Patrón Silver and another of Casamigos Blanco, whipped up some fresh margaritas, and tasted them both so we can put the question to bed. A closer look at my methodology can be found at the end, but for now, suffice it to say I have quite the resume when it comes to experiencing various tequilas and margaritas. Before we get into that, though, let's find out whether Casamigos or Patrón tequila makes a better margarita.
How swapping tequilas can affect margaritas
Margaritas are the most popular tequila cocktail. When mixed just right, they are deliciously sweet and tart all at the same time, and there's no denying they are refreshing. Regardless of the recipe you use, the type of tequila you choose to incorporate makes a big difference. A basic margarita contains lime, some type of orange liquor, and a sweetener, typically simple syrup or agave nectar. While these flavors come together as expected, the tequila provides a nuanced taste. Since each tequila is a little different, it obviously affects the flavor of your margarita.
When it comes to Casamigos Blanco and Patrón Silver specifically, these tequilas are made from Blue Weber agave (as Mexican law dictates), and they're both 80 proof, so they seem quite similar at face value. However, they taste pretty different. I detected a bright, citrusy flavor from my Patrón, which, overall, is quite smooth and lacks bite. Adversely, identifying the tequila's tasting notes in the Casamigos pour results in something much more complex. It boasts grassy, earthy, and citrusy elements, so it is far from bland. It's also well-rounded and ignites the palate, providing a serious bite at the end.
During my time as a bartender, I found that both tequilas were frequently requested in margaritas. Still, it seemed like less experienced drinkers opted for Patrón, and more experienced or adventurous tequila drinkers chose Casamigos. Either way, you should expect a margarita to cost anywhere from $2 to $4 more if you upgrade to Casamigos or Patrón.
Taste test: Patrón margarita
The Patrón margarita I whipped up tasted fresh, clean, and citrusy, as it should. Thanks to the recipe I used (which can be found at the end), it was pretty booze-forward too. This was intentional, though. I needed to make sure I could really taste the tequila and get a feel for how it complemented a margarita — or not. I'm pleased to announce that Patrón definitely mixed into my drink exceptionally well. Overall, it was ultra-smooth, and I could still detect some of the signature Patrón flavor on the back end. In fact, a friend who also assisted in my taste test, and did it blindly, I might add, immediately picked it out as the Patrón margarita.
I'll admit, I drank more than my fair share of Patrón in my 20s, so it has some nostalgic appeal for me. My taste-testing accomplice agrees. However, in a margarita, it didn't add a ton of additional flavor. For me, it was somewhat expected, and it was far from exciting. Don't get me wrong. Patrón Silver makes a tasty margarita, but I think it's the smoothness that makes it stand out. In a margarita, this trait gets lost in the mix. Still, if you want a super smooth margarita, Patrón Silver doesn't make a bad choice at all.
Taste test: Casamigos margarita
Next up on my taste-testing adventure was a margarita made with Casamigos Blanco. Much like the Patrón margarita I sipped on, this one had the signature bright, fresh, citrusy flavor of a margarita. However, it also had a bold, complex tequila flavor. The grassy, earthy tasting notes shone through the bright citrus and sweetness in expert fashion. It certainly had more of a burn or bite that lingered on the palate as well.
For both my taste-testing friend and me, the Casamigos margarita was excellent. Compared to the Patrón margarita, it was much more nuanced, and even though I used the same measurements for both drinks, it tasted more boozy. Depending on your preferences, this could be a pro or a con, but either way, Casamigos makes a top-notch margarita. It somehow stands out while still mixing in and complementing the other ingredients beautifully. If you're going to pay premium prices for a top-shelf tequila, you don't want it to get lost in your drink. You want to taste it, and with Casamigos Blanco, that's exactly what you can expect. Considering how potent fresh lime and sugar are, that's no easy feat either.
Final Verdict: Casamigos tequila makes the better margarita
While both Casamigos and Patrón make a mean margarita, one of them undoubtedly does it better: Casamigos! The complex tequila taste is delightful, and it lends an authentic, soulful flavor to the drink, almost like you can taste the sunshine baking down on the agave plant from which it came. Yum! If you want a taste of the real heart of Mexico, Casamigos is your best bet. Sure, there are other excellent tequilas for margaritas, but between Casamigos and Patrón, I'll choose Casamigos every single time.
If you're looking for a tequila to blend in and go largely unnoticed in a margarita, Patrón could be the better pick for you, but I want to taste the tequila. I want it to taste like tequila, too. I much prefer a layered flavor with bite over a smooth, easy drinking one. Patrón falls into the latter category, and honestly, while most people see it as smooth, I find it to be one-dimensional. It tastes like a tequila that was intended for the American market. As I've heard many Mexicans say before, it's gringo tequila. Casamigos is anything but. I mean, Patrón is labeled silver for crying out loud, and Casamigos is called blanco. If that doesn't say it all, I don't know what would.
Methodology explained
I was a bartender for more than 10 years, so I know a thing or two about both Casamigos and Patrón and the almighty margarita, too. l made more of them than I can count during my time behind the bar, and tequila has been my spirit of choice for decades. So yeah, it's fair to say I'm somewhat of an expert. Regardless, I purchased a bottle of Casamigos Blanco and Patrón Silver so I could give them each a fair shake. No pun intended.
First things first. You can rest assured that I made both margaritas exactly the same, minus the tequila, of course. And yes, I also cleaned all of my measuring and mixing supplies to ensure no flavor transferred from the first to the second drink. In order to get a better taste for the tequila in my margaritas, I stuck to a basic recipe: 1.5 ounces tequila, 0.5 ounces Cointreau, 0.25 ounces simple syrup, and 1.5 ounces of fresh-squeezed lime juice — shaken and poured over ice.
Once I had both drinks in front of me, I started tasting. I also let a friend of mine in on the fun and got them to do a blind taste test. In addition, I sipped both tequilas straight to see if I could home in on some of the finer, more nuanced tasting notes and determine whether they made a difference once mixed into a margarita. If you didn't skip to the end, you know how it all turned out: Casamigos is my favorite of the two. Even if you venture beyond the classic margarita and go for something more adventurous, like a spicy margarita or branch out into creative margarita flavors that aren't lime, Casamigos won't let you down.