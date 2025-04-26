Casamigos Vs Patrón: Which Tequila Makes Better Margaritas?

Patrón tequila has been around for a long time, since 1989 to be exact, and it's a well-known premium brand. In fact, if you don't know much about the spirit, Patrón is probably the first top-shelf tequila that comes to mind. Even so, there are lots of other reputable tequilas, like Casamigos. It first entered the scene in 2013, so it's a newer brand, but its popularity among those in the know is well deserved. Aside from age, these two brands have a lot in common. They are both premium tequilas, they're similarly priced, and they're backed by a bit of star power — one of Patrón's founders is the man behind the hair products company Paul Mitchell, and Casamigos counts actor and filmmaker George Clooney in its lineup of founders.

Regardless of what goes on behind the scenes, the similarities between these two tequilas can leave consumers wondering which to buy, and, more importantly, which makes the better margarita? If you're ready to find out, look no further. I bought a bottle of Patrón Silver and another of Casamigos Blanco, whipped up some fresh margaritas, and tasted them both so we can put the question to bed. A closer look at my methodology can be found at the end, but for now, suffice it to say I have quite the resume when it comes to experiencing various tequilas and margaritas. Before we get into that, though, let's find out whether Casamigos or Patrón tequila makes a better margarita.