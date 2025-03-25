Target Vs. Walmart: Which Retailer Has Better Deals On Generic Food Brands?

Private label brands aren't exactly what they used to be. In the 1980s, private-label products were often characterized by simple black lettering and plain white packaging, so stripped of brand descriptors that customers had no choice but to call them generic. The products tended to get a bad rap, the stark packaging a glaring reminder of the accompanying bad quality. It wasn't until around 2008 that grocery stores realized the opportunity they were missing with generic products: The recession demanded affordable products without the name-brand price tag. As a response, grocery stores have essentially become brands in themselves, offering products with personalized names, colors, personality, and quality.

Target and Walmart are two superstores that have mastered generic brands. Walmart, the largest grocery store in the U.S., has an impressive portfolio of in-house grocery brands such as Great Value, Freshness Guaranteed, Marketside, and Bettergoods. Each has a general purpose: Great Value is mostly everyday, shelf-stable products, Freshness Guaranteed supplies the meat and prepared foods, Marketside is largely the premade dinners and salads, and Bettergoods, the newest, is focused on unique, healthy foods and allergen alternatives. Target, on the other hand, has just a few brands to boast about, but with arguably the bigger footprint — brands like Good & Gather, Market Pantry, and Favorite Day are such high-quality, recognizably chic products that they're just as good as buying name brands. You could argue about quality, which can vary, but the real question is: Which store has better deals — and if quality is of no concern, where should you shop for the lowest prices?