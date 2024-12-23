13 Generic Grocery Items That Are Just As Good As Name Brand
No longer the outcast of supermarket shelves, private labels (otherwise known as generic) have stepped up the standard of what off-brand items can be. Besides the affordability (an average 40% decrease, according to MLive.com), knowing that many of the same companies supply our supermarket staples makes the idea of "differences" next to the major brands practically trivial. Shopping expert Trae Bodge confirmed this when Chowhound requested her two cents on the subject, saying, "Many store brands have identical ingredients to the name brand, so I expect the quality to be the same."
Ultimately, keeping your budget in check is a great motivator for swapping out the big names for generic labels, and the ingredients are indeed often identical. While some shoppers won't be enticed by the budget-version of Hidden Valley Ranch or no-name equivalents to Diet Coke, those willing to drop the snazzy, market-tested packaging by buying generic can reap some amazing bargains. In the end, you might end up nabbing a product that's either remarkably close to its splashy counterpart or, in some instances, even better than the original.
So, are those supermarket knock-offs just as good as the logos we trust? A lot of times, yes! From the exhaustive trail of customer reviews and taste tests rounding out this list, we found plenty of contenders — from canned vegetables to pancake mix — that met the mark on taste and affordability. Based on late-2024 prices, here are 13 to put in your cart.
Aldi Baker's Corner Chocolate Chips
Splurging on chocolate chips is probably worth it when baking a dessert that's extra-special or for folks who bake every once-in-a-blue-moon. Yet for ardent bakers, the price of those gourmet morsels might eat into your grocery budget, regardless of the money saved by baking one's treats from scratch. Baker's Corner is a line exclusive to German outlet Aldi, which touts an alternative to name-brand baking chips that are, quite simply, awesome, as well as being light on the wallet. Purchasing a 12-ounce bag of Aldi's semi-sweet morsels, for example, amounts to $2.99. Pick the familiar yellow bag by Toll House, on the other hand, and the $4.49 tag seems a bit steep for parallel quality.
Assuming you give the chips a chance by trading in your usual Toll House — milk, semi-sweet, and dark are the common varieties — you'll probably realize how little they differ from Aldi's version, which in patrons' eyes matches the decadence of the fancier chocolate-makers. Commenters on the Reddit page /Frugal were quick to recommend Aldi's private label, marking it as a budgeting win and an excellent grocery item.
365 Whole Foods Ketchup
Heinz, the big tomato of national ketchup purveyors, gets billed as the best condiment of its kind. But what if a comparable hot dog garnish existed without the mark-up? Brands work overtime to give the impression that the quality is worth the price, yet the 365 line at Whole Foods dispels this myth with a pretty fantastic ketchup of its own. Artisanal and impressive, the Whole Foods version gobbles up its share of accolades, especially on Amazon, where it holds a 4.6-star score, practically neck-to-neck with the OG label's rating of 4.8. "Priced well below Heinz, this is the go to ketchup in my household," raved one shopper, whose review echoed thousands more who recommended the gourmet version.
Whole Foods only charges $3.19 for a 32-ounce bottle of their off-brand ketchup, which for the brand version you would be paying two dollars or more extra at, say, Target or Walmart. And unlike the commercial topping, the 365 label actually utilizes some pretty remarkable ingredients: organic cane sugar and organic distilled white vinegar are some of the first listed, in addition to seasonings like allspice red pepper and onion powder.
Aldi Barissimo Cold Foam
Recreating a barista-level latte? Now that's quite the sales pitch for any item, yet that's why Barissimo Cold Foam went viral as a sensation in the supermarket sphere. Aldi's beverage topper making such a splash likely involves its proximity, taste-wise, to legitimate coffee chains. But the reasons don't end there: The whipped garnish, unlike a pricier canister of name-brand International Delight ($5.99 compared to a cool $4 for Aldi's version), advertises some high-quality add-ins, a three-way punch of skim milk, cane sugar, and heavy cream. We know it's normal to hold low expectations for anything off-label, but getting away with real dairy and sweeteners — at nearly half the cost — should induce the side-eye to any Starbucks creamer going forward.
Currently, Aldi sells the standby flavors Sweet Vanilla and Caramel Macchiato, though novelty versions have made it to shelves for the holiday season, such as Pumpkin Spice. Making airy, creamy cold foam for your coffee is certainly easy to swing at home, but if you prefer store-bought options, the cost and quality of the Barissimo label makes the swap justified, especially if choosier drinkers are compelled to reign in their spending.
Signature Select Boxed Macaroni & Cheese
Unearthing a box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese from your cupboard when you can't be bothered to actually cook? In any hectic home, that's always a heavens-parting, cue-the-angels-singing moment. While the original brand is far from a luxury, those shelling out less on the Signature Select Macaroni & Cheese have had no complaints: really, it's equally good. The Safeway label garners a 4.48-star average on the company's website, and out of 231 reviews, most people reported striking similarities in melty, processed perfection. Same skinny elbow noodles, same dusty cheese powder, but instead of spending $1.49 for the official label, you'll receive the same product for a whopping 79 cents. Don't discount the cents saved — the difference does add up.
However, imitations from the supermarket aren't always on par with the original blue box. A Chowhound ranking of boxed mac and cheese brands did acknowledge the whimsy was lacking in Safeway's pasta roaster, but in terms of crafting a viable generic alternative, the store brand ultimately received third place for mimicking the real thing to a tee. Young kids (or yourself, for that matter) will likely be unable to detect any divergences. Our takeaway? Definitely give Safeway's version a gander on your next grocery run. Then see — or taste — it for yourself.
Good & Gather Canned Green Beans
Target shoppers (when they're not impulse-buying their weight in dollar-bin finds) know the Good & Gather label for its reliable provisions in the fridge and pantry sections. And among many guests in the know, the canned green beans are a must-have in your kitchen arsenal. You might be wondering what's so special about them, since all canned veggies seem like the kind of thing you buy based on price alone — see what's cheapest and throw it in the cart. Yet at a measly 69 cents, Target's brand doesn't proffer the metallic-tasting produce reported in other tinned versions. Satisfied shoppers noted the sweet flavor and garden-freshness, earning comparisons to Del Monte (a branded can that's beat-for-beat the same as Good & Gather's, yet goes for a dollar more).
Consider how in most circumstances, you'll be using canned green beans in recipes where marinades or other ingredients mask the direct flavor. In this case, you can sneak in a store label without picky diners being any wiser. Redditors, as well as financial pro Trae Bodge, largely agreed on the merits of the G&G label, so try to detach yourself from branding the next time your cupboard essentials need a stock-up.
Great Value Fruit & Grain Cereal Bars
Nutrigrain Bars are a Kellogg's staple. Baked in an oat-y crust sporting an array of fruit fillings, you might be torn on whether a private label could deliver anything equivalent. Good news, then, for Walmart shoppers: the Fruit & Grain Cereal Bars share a solid overlap, down to each snack containing 130 calories and touting similar amounts of sugar and carbs (barring whatever factors differ between each of the flavors, of course). Despite the on-the-nose wrapper, some folks even preferred Walmart's copy over Kellogg's snack bar. Over on the YouTube channel 5 Minute Eats, the Great Value bars of the apple variety drew a positive score for tasting fresh and softly baked with a pleasant fruity taste. A far cry from the "dry" and "crumbly" snacks hawked by Kellogg's, though like any opinion, that is entirely subjective.
Walmart has a fantastic quality-to-value ratio, which is probably why it calls its private label "Great Value," not "Okay Value." For instance, a box of 32 Walmart-branded bars costs around $7. For an identical name-brand variety pack (apple and strawberry, respectively), the warehouse charges almost $11 for the same quantity as the generic version.
Member's Mark Salted Sweet Cream Butter
Similarly to Costco, a Sam's Club membership is valuable thanks to the bulk packaging of common items which consumers can get much cheaper. To that point, over 16,000 members and counting swear on the Member's Mark Salted Sweet Cream Butter, sold in quadruple packs (or four pounds, with every pack weighing a pound) for $14.22 at the time of this writing. Under $15 for a bigger stash is wild, for one thing, but the fact that discerning tastebuds were won over by the off-brand generic proves that at the end of the day, a label is just that — a label.
As far as ingredients go, Member's Mark appears to mirror other butters that brandish trusted logos. We skimmed over the packaging for Land 'O Lakes and Challenge, and discovered all three overlapped on fresh dairy — just sweet cream and salt — churned to smooth, spreadable perfection. Take it from this club member: "It is consistent quality, consistently creamy, and it is consistently priced lower than the competition." Home bakers are also pleased by its performance in breads, cakes, and other sugar-coated delights, should customers hesitate to venture down the private-label route for their cooking necessities.
Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
Trader Joe's appears to have ripped off Taki's when it launched the Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. Yet when YouTuber ShoPhoCho took it upon himself to judge the two chips side-by-side, TJ's red-and-green bag ended up getting his vote. "The sourness is too much" in the famed purple sack, whereas the knockoff featured a ratio of chili flavor and spice that he found more palatable for snacking. Tack on the appealing $2.99 tag in line with Trader Joe's bargain-friendly ethos, and you get a customer-favorite buy capable of holding its own against junk-food royalty.
To shoppers indecisive about making the switch over to Trader Joe's, one factor arguably in favor of the off-brand is purely nutritional. Neither snack is very nourishing, of course, yet the budget supermarket stands out for containing lower amounts of salt. Long story short? Should you crave a milder and cheaper twist on the Mexican tortilla morsels, venturing to Trader Joe's will be the best deal.
Food Lion Old Fashioned Pancake & Waffle Mix
It's no surprise Food Lion, primarily a Southeastern retailer, covers the standard-issue goods that any functioning kitchen needs from time to time. The supermarket's house selection features an angular big cat mascot and covers everything from pasta and sauce to salsas and ice cream. Having tried the Old Fashioned Pancake & Waffle Mix, we can confidently tout this box for churning out morning stacks that are always fluffy and golden brown. The consistency is surprisingly premium: Iffy pancake batters can get gloopy or fill with flour pockets, but this mix incorporates easily with the required egg and milk (amounts can be adjusted to fit the desired serving). They make excellent Belgian-style waffles, too, which isn't always the case with kits advertising both styles of breakfast foods.
Pearl Milling Company and Krusteaz turn out fine hotcakes when the occasion demands it. Frankly though, neither mix really stands out for their ingredients of flour, sugars, and leavening agents that form the base for never-ending flapjacks. The sweet but not too sweet flavor of Food Lion's is also a plus, and it responds well to unexpected upgrades if you like experimenting with your brunch fare. For $2.19, you can't go wrong.
Great Value Creamy Peanut Butter
Walmart's in-house lineup once again delivers a blow to brand loyalty, this time taking down supermarket heroes like Jif and Skippy. The Great Value Creamy Peanut Butter is rated highly by consumers on account of its salty-sweet goodness, and is packed with protein (a proper 7 grams) and just 4 grams of sugar for every two spoonfuls. It's a tad lighter than Jif at 190 calories per serving, costs less than Jif, and mixes in roughly the same components; a slew of oils, preservatives, sugars, and of course the peanuts. Great Value's label even looks the same with a red-and-blue color scheme. "Choosy moms choose Jif" might not hold water when a lower-priced alternative is actually a dead-ringer.
Rattled at the thought of ruining your PB&J with an inferior product? Hip2Save considers their household to be peanut-butter obsessed, and when they sampled the Walmart-made nut butter next to one of the originals (Skippy), they were beyond pleased with the warehouse's version. Picking brand names makes sense when the item is hard to replicate, but as you can see, the real deal is often just a prettier equivalent to the generic.
Costco's Kirkland Greek Yogurt
With Oikos, Fage, Siggi's, and Chobani, to name a few, choices for Greek yogurt are overwhelmingly covered in the current grocery landscape. Fortunately, this extends to generic when your grocery bill can't afford to strain itself to snag the premium stuff. Reviewers like Kirkland Greek Yogurt, which is made by German supplier Ehrmann, because it's delicious and a bargain buy. Business Insider did award Wegmans the top spot in a sampling of private-label yogurts, but Costco's bucket was no slouch either; to us, Kirkland's plain yogurt offered just the right tanginess and creaminess, and we enjoyed how the consistency wasn't too watery or thick.
If you regularly eat Greek yogurt, it might pay to purchase a house-brand tub for your fridge. Grabbing those smaller (and typically spend-y) quarts can cause your grocery bill to skyrocket, and a container of the Kirkland weighs 3 pounds, meaning fewer trips to replenish your stash. And regardless of the budgetary perks, receiving organic dairy that is free of hormones is a nice bonus to boot.
Malt O Meal Cinnamon Toasters
At the far end of the cereal aisle, there's usually a section touting giant, pillow-sized bags filled with Tootie Fruities (not Froot Loops) or Marshmallow Mateys (not Lucky Charms). Malt O Meal's business is dressing beloved breakfast cereals in sneaky disguises, and Cinnamon Toasters is, of course, the company's answer to Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Now how do these little squares stack up to the cinnamon-y, sugary bliss spearheaded by General Mills? In the minds of brand-loyal shoppers, any change to be found in the recipe went unnoticed, at best. A bowl of Malt O Meal, per a Walmart customer, "tastes just as good, if not better, than the name brand."
Additionally, when it comes to servings, the Malt O Meal breakfast beats out General Mills by a long shot. Fans gave bonus points to the generous portion per bag (a hefty 33.8 ounces), which makes the option a staggering value. Bigger households who love the brand-name cereal, but not the price (or the skimpy packaging), will probably appreciate the ability to feed their family longer without having to trudge to the store for another box.
H-E-B Creamy Creations Ice Cream
Haagen-Dazs who? Over in Texas, H-E-B forges its own path for diamond-in-the-rough grocery steals, and among its fans, the store's ice cream reels in the hype. Look for tubs donning the Creamy Creations marker to experience mind-blowing scoops to put Ben & Jerry to shame. First of all, the quality: The supermarket chain plays a direct hand in churning its creams by scratch, using fresh milk and cream to make all of the flavors, of which shoppers also go cuckoo over (hello, Peach Cobbler and Mexican Chocolate)
Abigail Rosenthal, in a write-up from Chron, compared the supermarket-exclusive brand to another icon in Texan excellence, Blue Bell. Narrowing in on multiple perks — the delectable variety (including seasonal specialties) and a stunning luxuriousness — Rosenthal came away gob-smacked by Creamy Creations, where in her estimation, the ice cream could be mistaken for a gourmet scoop shop's.
As sensational as it is, sadly this product remains out of reach for a majority of folks: stores reside solely in the Lone Star State — where H-E-B is an institution — and Mexico. Regional limitations aside, do treat yourself to a container. Your cart will thank you.