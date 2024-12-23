13 Generic Grocery Items That Are Just As Good As Name Brand

No longer the outcast of supermarket shelves, private labels (otherwise known as generic) have stepped up the standard of what off-brand items can be. Besides the affordability (an average 40% decrease, according to MLive.com), knowing that many of the same companies supply our supermarket staples makes the idea of "differences" next to the major brands practically trivial. Shopping expert Trae Bodge confirmed this when Chowhound requested her two cents on the subject, saying, "Many store brands have identical ingredients to the name brand, so I expect the quality to be the same."

Ultimately, keeping your budget in check is a great motivator for swapping out the big names for generic labels, and the ingredients are indeed often identical. While some shoppers won't be enticed by the budget-version of Hidden Valley Ranch or no-name equivalents to Diet Coke, those willing to drop the snazzy, market-tested packaging by buying generic can reap some amazing bargains. In the end, you might end up nabbing a product that's either remarkably close to its splashy counterpart or, in some instances, even better than the original.

So, are those supermarket knock-offs just as good as the logos we trust? A lot of times, yes! From the exhaustive trail of customer reviews and taste tests rounding out this list, we found plenty of contenders — from canned vegetables to pancake mix — that met the mark on taste and affordability. Based on late-2024 prices, here are 13 to put in your cart.