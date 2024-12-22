Secrets Of Target's Grocery Section You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

If you don't want to miss any deals, it pays to download the Target app. You can either use the app in store or shop from the app and pick up groceries at the store, curbside, or have them delivered. It's also convenient to do a quick search via the app before you go if there's a certain item you are looking for to be sure it's in stock.

After downloading the Target app and creating an account, you are automatically entered into the free Circle membership. Furthermore, the Circle program has recently been revamped. It used to be that you had to go through the app and apply any deals to your account before you checked out to get the savings. This could be a time-consuming process if you had a full shopping cart. Target now adds the deals automatically when you check out, saving you the step of searching for them yourself. Also, you can use a Target credit card (the Target Circle Card) for 5% off your entire purchase and free two-day shipping.

Cardholders also get a discount on the paid Circle 360 membership. As for this service, we aren't sure if it's worth it. If you shop frequently at Target and often order same-day delivery, it may have value. But for most shoppers, the free Circle membership with a store credit card is likely the best deal for their purposes.