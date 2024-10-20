The Definitive Ranking Of Popular Ketchup Brands

There's nothing quite like a hot dog with ketchup slathered on the top of hot, crispy fries dipped in savory ketchup. Some version of this beloved condiment has been served alongside food since 300 B.C. Many ketchup brands are synonymous with flavor and variety, while others are a great value or price. The best brands have thick, savory ketchup that is a great balance of tangy and sweet. Some also have flavored options or recipes that use less sugar or organic ingredients.

To test, we opted for the standard ketchup formula from each brand unless it had a specialty recipe that got rave reviews (truffle ketchup was a game changer). Dipping in fries gave us the best chance to get the full flavor of the ketchup, as well as see which had a good texture as well. Availability was also a factor and we only deemed a few of the best brands worth a special trip to the store to find. Here is a complete rundown of popular ketchup brands, including our own tasting notes, so you can decide which ones will work for you.