The Definitive Ranking Of Popular Ketchup Brands
There's nothing quite like a hot dog with ketchup slathered on the top of hot, crispy fries dipped in savory ketchup. Some version of this beloved condiment has been served alongside food since 300 B.C. Many ketchup brands are synonymous with flavor and variety, while others are a great value or price. The best brands have thick, savory ketchup that is a great balance of tangy and sweet. Some also have flavored options or recipes that use less sugar or organic ingredients.
To test, we opted for the standard ketchup formula from each brand unless it had a specialty recipe that got rave reviews (truffle ketchup was a game changer). Dipping in fries gave us the best chance to get the full flavor of the ketchup, as well as see which had a good texture as well. Availability was also a factor and we only deemed a few of the best brands worth a special trip to the store to find. Here is a complete rundown of popular ketchup brands, including our own tasting notes, so you can decide which ones will work for you.
14. Primal Kitchen
If you're looking for ketchup without added sweeteners, Primal Kitchen is a great option but that's where the pros end. When we tried it, we didn't even finish the small amount that we put on the plate. The lack of sweetener of any kind makes the taste of the Primal Kitchen ketchup unique among our list. Not only is it not sweet, but it's almost bitter. Adding salt helps the taste a little bit but unless you're mixing the ketchup with mayo or other condiments, this ketchup doesn't really work.
It's made with all organic ingredients, including balsamic vinegar which adds to the already acidic recipe. Unless eating a clean ingredients list is really important to you, the high cost of this ketchup compared to most others might also sway your decision. It costs over $7 when other brands are around $3 for a slightly larger size. The weird taste and high price tag made this our least favorite ketchup of the ones we tried.
13. Organicville
Organicville was one of the least favorite of the ketchups that we tried. Not only is it expensive, costing more than $6 for a 24-ounce bottle, but it also has a different taste than any other ketchup, thanks to the unique sweetener. It is made with agave nectar and has a syrupy sweet taste rather than just a hint of sweet flavor to complement the tomatoes. When you look closely at the nutrition facts, it still has the same amount of sugar as other brands. If you want to avoid high fructose corn syrup, which is frequently added to top ketchup brands, there are other options out there with much better teaste.
Organicville also doesn't have any specialty flavors or options when it comes to sweeteners or ingredients. It is carried in a few stores but harder to find than some mainstream options like Heinz. Considering it's also on the expensive side, it's hard to justify making a special trip to track down this particular brand.
12. Nature's Promise
Nature's Promise has a nice taste, but it was on the thin side if you're planning to use your ketchup for dipping. The texture isn't as noticeable when you put it on a burger or hot dog, especially if you mix it with other condiments like mayonnaise to make Utah fry sauce. When we scooped it up on fries, however, only a small amount actually came up with the food. Considering our typical use of ketchup includes foods like fries and chicken nuggets, that made this an option that didn't work well in our home.
It's made with less sodium and less sugar than many other ketchups, which made it less sweet, and we expected a pretty bitter taste. That being said, it had a nice, balanced taste that wasn't too acidic, which was surprising — the recipe didn't use as much sweetener. Even though the flavor was pretty good, the runny texture was what really sealed the deal for me and put it lower on the list.
11. Red Gold Huy Fong sriracha ketchup
If you are a sriracha fan or want something with a hint of kick, the Red Gold Huy Fong ketchup is for you. It's made with Red Gold ketchup and added hot chili sauce to provide a little extra spice that still has the tang of regular ketchup. It was a nice departure from the standard condiment, but probably not one that we'll keep stocked all of the time. However, if you're a sriracha enthusiast, this might have a stronger place in your kitchen lineup than it does in ours.
Huy Fong is known for its sriracha, so it makes sense that it's the go-to choice to add to ketchup to mix the two popular condiments. This option is hard to find and we stumbled upon it by accident as we were perusing the ketchup options at the store. It was the first and last time we've ever seen it, so it might be hard to track down if we decide to purchase it again. Overall, it was a fun novelty to try, but not something we'd go out of our way to find.
10. Good & Gather Organic
If you're at Target and want something organic, look for the Good & Gather brand. This is Target's store brand for organic items, including ketchup. There aren't as many size options, but it tastes just like the Market Pantry ketchup. Good & Gather is made with organic tomato concentrate, organic sugar, organic vinegar, salt, onion powder, and spices. It doesn't have high fructose corn syrup or artificial ingredients. Overall, it's tasty and has a good consistency, but isn't anything out of the ordinary. When the Market Pantry option is on the same shelf for half the price, it's hard to justify spending more on this one unless you are a true fan of organic.
At less than $2 for 20 ounces, this is one of the best prices for organic ketchup, but still not as good as the 365 traditional version that's made with many organic ingredients. The low-sugar and low-sodium option is a bit pricier, but it's worth it if you want something that has fewer grams of sugar.
9. Giant
The store brand ketchup from Giant is the sweetest option on the list, so be ready for something strong with more of an aftertaste than most other brands. Adding a pinch of salt on top, especially when you use it for fries, balances everything out. For a burger or hot dog, it blends in with the more layered flavors (unless you're in Chicago, where ketchup is not used for hot dogs), so it's not as noticeable and doesn't need any adjustment. The standard option is made with sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup, which some customers prefer, but it gave it a much sweeter taste overall to us. Some people like sweet ketchup, but when tasted side-by-side with other brands, we preferred those with a bit more zing and tang.
Giant does make a ketchup with no sugar added, which is sweetened with dried apple, dried banana, and stevia leaf extract. It definitely has a different flavor, however, and an aftertaste that we didn't like. Given the choice between the two, we would go with the sweeter option and just season it with extra to balance out the sweetness.
8. Rao's
You can get traditional Roma tomato ketchup from Rao's, but it was hard to pass up the black truffle-infused flavored option when we saw it on the shelves. It was one of the only flavored ketchups that we tried and it did not disappoint. The rich truffle flavor was delicious and made even basic fries into a gourmet side. It was one of the thickest ketchups in our taste test, which we liked once it was on our plate. The glass bottle and large open top can make it hard to get just the right amount, however.
Most of Rao's products are on the pricey side, costing a few dollars more than other brands for the same size. This isn't surprising given its gourmet ingredients and recipes, but that does make it hard to justify when most of our ketchup is served alongside tater tots and chicken nuggets. This might be an option that we'd splurge on and keep for the grown ups to transform our own plates of tater tots into something a bit fancier.
7. Hunt's
For being a household name in canned tomatoes, Hunt's ketchup is surprisingly hard to find on the shelves. It tastes similar to Heinz but has a slightly deeper flavor and grittier texture. It took us a few bites to get used to the thicker texture, but we actually ended up liking it better since it clung to fries nicely. The taste is also a bit richer, which Hunt's credits to the vine-ripened tomatoes that it uses in the recipe.
We liked this ketchup, especially to use as a dip with fries, but it's important to know that it has a much deeper flavor than other brands. If you want something that melds well with other condiments on a burger or sandwich, this one might be better to pass. We probably wouldn't seek it out, especially considering that it's not carried at all stores. But, we'd happily enjoy it when we do find Hunt's at a restaurant or potluck as something that's a bit different than what we are used to eating.
6. Signature Select
Safeway's store brand, Signature Select, makes ketchup that is a good brand for those on a budget who still want a great-tasting product that works for dipping. It comes in two sizes, both with a leak-free nozzle that lets you control the flow of ketchup. There aren't any special flavored options, but it's a solid choice for a classic ketchup taste and texture.
There are a few options available from Safeway, but the regular ketchup and the low-sugar are the two we recommend. The standard Signature Select recipe has 4 grams of sugar from high fructose corn syrup and corn syrup as top ingredients in the recipe, so be aware of the higher sugar content in this formula. The low sugar option, which only has 2 grams as well as less salt, tastes similar. It has the same consistency as the classic ketchup and is one of the better low-sugar options out there that we've tried. The high fructose corn syrup-free version might appear to be good alternative as well, but it actually has the same 4 grams of sugar as the standard Signature Select ketchup. Consider the ingredients list closely when deciding between the two, but any of the option from Signature Select are good — and they can save you a little bit if you shop at Safeway.
5. Burman's
When we're watching our budget, Burman's at Aldi is my go-to choice. It's a bit more acidic than some other brands, but only if you taste them side-by-side. Most of the time, it's not a noticeably different taste than the major brands' ketchup recipe. This enormous 38-ounce bottle is just around $2 and lasts our family at least a few months.
Burman's ketchup is also a bit thinner than some brands, but not quite runny. It still works to dip fries and tots, but is a bit better when put on a burger or other sandwich. The flip lid has a drip-free nozzle on the top, which works well to keep the bottle clean. Burman's only makes standard ketchup, so don't expect to find anything with less sugar or salt. It's made with the same ingredients as Heinz and has a similar nutritional profile. The main difference between Burman's and other brands is the texture and the slightly more acidic taste.
4. Great Value
Walmart's store brand, Great Value, is one of the better store brands out there and has a rich, balanced flavor. It tasted a bit sweet, but that worked well with the acidic tomatoes and it wasn't overwhelming. Our favorite aspect of this ketchup was that it is very thick, making it ideal for dipping. It's made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives and comes in four different sizes, plus low-sugar, traditional sugar, and jalapeño flavored varieties. The 14-ounce option is particularly great because it doesn't take up a lot of room in the fridge and still has a no-drip squeeze top. Most smaller ketchup bottles have screw tops that make it hard to get the condiment out of the bottle, but this one is squeezable.
Like other store brands, it's only sold at one retailer and not worth a special trip to Walmart if you're already doing your shopping elsewhere. If you are a frequent Walmart customer and want to save, though, you'll be happy to go with this option over pricier name brands, since the taste and texture are nearly identical.
3. Market Pantry
The price of Market Pantry ketchup, Target's store brand, can't be beat. The smallest size, 20 ounces, is just $1.20, but you can also get bottles that are 32, 38, or 64 ounces. The true test is in how it compares to the tastiest ketchups, and we were happy to find that this option is just as delicious as it is economical. When compared side-by-side with Heinz, it is hard to tell the difference between the two in taste or texture. The two ingredient lists look identical, so it's likely a very similar recipe.
Another advantage that Market Pantry has over some other brands is that there are thinner bottles that work better on crowded pantry or fridge shelves. All of the sizes have the drip-free lids, but the two larger sizes have wider bases to keep them from tipping over once they start to get empty. If you prefer a low sugar option, Market Pantry also makes a 50% less sugar recipe, which doesn't include high fructose corn syrup.
2. 365
The 365 ketchup from Whole Foods is a delicious option at a great price point from a store that's notorious for super high costs. It's just over $3 for a 32-ounce bottle, which also has the same drip-free nozzle that you see on many other brands. It was hard to tell the difference between this ketchup and Heinz, which has been my long-time favorite brand. When we found out that this version had spices we recognized, like onion powder, clove, and red pepper, instead of mysterious natural flavoring that other brands have, we loved this option even more. This commitment to natural ingredients rather than processed additives earned this the coveted number two spot on our list. Additionally, it is one of the only store brands that we'd make a special trip to get.
There is an organic option that costs 80 cents more for the same size, but the flavor is more acidic than the standard option because it is also sugar-free. If buying organic is important to you, you'll be happy to know that the regular 365 tomato ketchup is made with quite a few organic ingredients, including cane sugar and white vinegar. The tomato puree and spices used in the recipe are not organic, but at that price point and quality, it strikes a good balance of taste, texture, organic, and cost.
1. Heinz
Heinz is considered the king of ketchups with many loyal customers who go out of their way to grab this savory, sweet condiment, myself included. It has been our go-to pick for years, mostly due to the great taste and texture, but also because it's available is just about every grocery store so we never have to go searching for it. The classic tomato ketchup is thick enough to work for dipping but still maintains a smooth consistency. It has added sugar, which helps balance out the acidity from the tomatoes. If you're looking for a low- or no-sugar option, Heinz also makes ketchup with no sugar added as well as one without artificial sweeteners. They have a similar consistency to the original recipe but a slightly different taste.
Heinz ketchup comes in a few different varieties as well as sizes. The pickle ketchup has a nice zing while the jalapeño option is great for those who like a little kick. However, the classic variety is still the best and most versatile, so if you're buying a large size or getting it in bulk, stick with the traditional tomato ketchup. The taste and consistency combined with the number of size options plus great availability of Heinz make it one of our top choices for our home.
Methodology
We tested the top ketchup brands to see which ones were stand outs for taste and value. When trying ketchups, we looked for ketchup that was delicious with foods like fries, tots, and nuggets. The best ketchups were balanced between acidic tomatoes, a hint of sweetness, and tang from vinegar and salt. They were also thick enough to use as a dip for fries and didn't make a mess when we put them on a plate. Quality ingredients were important and often translated to the best taste and thick, rich ketchup.
Availability was also a factor that we considered, since running around town for different brands isn't always very convenient. Some store brands are worth the trip, but others are only a good option if you're already at that retailer for other groceries. Ketchup brands that offer different specialty flavors or options with less sugar or salt also got special mention, since sometimes we like to switch things up.