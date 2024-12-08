The Largest Grocery Store Chain In The US Leads By A Long Shot

There are numerous grocery store chains across America where you can go to restock your pantry and fill up your fridge. However, one in particular stands out from the rest, ranking as the largest grocery chain in the nation — and it's so far ahead of other retailers that it's practically in a league of its own. Have you guessed the brand yet? Yep, it's Walmart, the store where you can find fresh baked goods made in-house and a new flat-screen TV.

Despite not technically being classified a supermarket or grocery store, but rather a big-box retailer, in 2023, Walmart earned approximately $421.8 billion from the American market and $611.3 billion globally, per the company's financial factbook. For reference, that same year, Costco — the second biggest earner — brought in an estimated $173.5 billion from customers in the U.S. (via Costco). That's a $248.3 billion difference between these two major retailers. If we just consider Walmart's grocery sales, the retailer brought in upwards of $240 billion in 2023. That's still a massive difference between the entirety of sales from Costco and the sales of only grocery items from Walmart. That said, Amazon technically has Walmart beat in terms of net income; however, Walmart's online grocery market share has grown to roughly 26.9% in 2024, while Amazon's has declined to 18.5% (via eMarketer).

With 4,606 Walmart locations across America, in January 2024, the retail giant's President and CEO John Furner announced plans to build or upgrade over 150 stores and remodel another 650. Not only is this slated to create more jobs, but the additional locations and updates to existing stores will only increase Walmart's hold over the grocery market by expanding offerings for customers and encouraging more spending.