The Best And Worst High-Protein Yogurt To Buy At The Grocery Store

Protein consumption has been a trending topic in the nutrition and fitness world for a few years now, with goals of muscle "gains" driving strength-seekers to up their consumption. But protein isn't just for the bodybuilding crowd. This macronutrient provides a wide range of other benefits, from helping us feel full to contributing to bone mass and faster metabolism.

The yogurt market has responded to the protein-seeking consumer with higher-protein versions of this popular cultured (fermented) dairy product. In particular, the past decade has seen a huge rise in the sale of Greek yogurt. Unlike regular yogurt, Greek yogurt is strained. This removes the whey, creating a thicker, more tangy product with almost two times the protein of regular yogurt. So, shoppers interested in protein may tend to gravitate to products labeled "Greek yogurt" in addition to non-Greek "high-protein" yogurts.

I began eating Greek yogurt and high-protein regular yogurts only about a year and a half ago, drawn by their protein content, their probiotics' potential to support gut health, and their usefulness in smoothies, dips, soups, sauces, and marinades. Over time, I've grown less adventurous and have stuck with Fage's nonfat Greek yogurt. I'm content there, but I'm also getting bored and acquiring a curious roving eye every time I pick up my familiar purple-and-white container. It was time to test out these other intriguing high-protein yogurts to see which provided the best tang, taste, and protein for their buck.