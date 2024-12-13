12 Store-Bought Bacon Brands Ranked Worst To Best

We expected big things from Sugardale because we could see how thickly this bacon was sliced in the package. Although there was no special smoked flavoring listed, we could see the fat marbled through each bacon piece. We also noticed that the packaging was different than most other brands, featuring the bacon slices lying next to each other rather than spaced out slightly.

Unfortunately, this was the least flavorful bacon that we tried. We thought that even lackluster bacon would still be tasty, but these slices managed to be bland and too chewy at the same time. Even though we anticipated a juicy, sizzling piece of bacon in the pan, the Sugardale bacon was too thick to crisp up in either the pan or the oven.

It is a very budget-friendly option, costing just $10 for a 40-ounce package, but that ended up being the best thing this bacon had going for it. The cost-effective large package would work if you need to feed a crowd, but if taste and texture are your top priorities, we recommend choosing a different brand. Overall, we were not impressed with Sugardale bacon and it ended up unfinished on our plates and at the bottom of our list.