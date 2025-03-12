14 Halo Top Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

We'll never stop screaming for ice cream, even if it's not the most nourishing food out there. Conventional ice creams tend to be high in sugar, fat, and calories(it is a sweet treat, after all), with only 2 to 3 grams of protein per serving (compare that to the 15 or so grams you get in a good high-protein yogurt.) But not all store-bought ice creams are the same, and one brand has flipped the script with its nutritional content.

Halo Top produces ice cream with less sugar and fat, and more protein. Not only this, but it aims to correct the issues common with lower-fat ice creams: iciness, graininess, a crumbly consistency, and less overall flavor. Each pint of Halo Top has its own flavorings, but most feature skim milk, cream, eggs, prebiotic fiber, erythritol (a sugar alcohol that's a common artificial sweetener), organic stevia leaf extract (a natural sugar substitute), vegetable glycerin, and organic cane sugar. Halo Top also changed its recipe back in 2022, bringing in ultra-filtered milk with concentrated protein to improve its product's creaminess.

I've eaten Halo Top in the past, but my experience was limited, and there are over a dozen regular flavors. To get the complete scoop, I tested and ranked 14 Halo Top flavors to see which ones are delicious, textural delights and which, if any, are duds.