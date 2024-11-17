5 Grocery Stores That Always Offer Fresh Baked Goods
Sure, there's an undeniable magic to creations from an artisanal bakery. Yet sometimes there's no time on hand, or that standalone shop isn't nearby. That means those baked good needs should be met at the grocery store instead. Thankfully, the time of limited offerings of packaged and processed breads are long gone, and many chains have evolved into crafting fresh baked goods in stores. It's a market that's steadily growing post-pandemic, bringing a plethora of innovations in the process.
So, knowing which chains sell fresh baked goods — as well as the range of each store's offerings — is handy to smooth out your weekly grocery shopping. From custom made holiday celebrations to seasonal treats, perhaps you'll even be surprised by the scope of what's to offer. Not to mention the grocery prices keep shopping budgets manageable, too. So, for the best selection of baked goods, head to one (or more) of these beloved chains.
Costco brings a large selection of freshly baked goods
Costco brings its savvy business model to the bakery business, too. At every location, you'll find onsite baked goods covering the gamut of savory and sweet. The store impresses with its spread, throwing in both seasonal offerings and regional twists. Whether it's a staple like a loaf of sourdough or a fun treat like a velvet mini cake, you'll likely find it there. The store also does custom cakes with a 24 hour notice, so keep such a move for special occasions in mind. And if you're looking for even more bulk savings, buy unbaked goods from the Costco bakery. Obviously they aren't freshly cooked, but you won't find a better grocery deal.
Whole Foods offers fresh breads, cakes and more
With dedication to organic, high-quality products, it's no surprise Whole Foods delivers on baked goods, too. You'll find fresh breads, cookies, and cakes (like the iconic berry Chantilly), as well as a plethora of vegan options. The bakery adheres to the strict ingredient sourcing found elsewhere in the store, with the components of each creation listed on its website. All of these goods are made without corn syrup and hydrogenated fats, so it's an especially good place to buy sweet creations. Sure, some say skimpflation changed Whole Foods' berry Chantilly cake. Nevertheless, the grocery's bakery achieved cult status for a reason, although it does come at a higher cost than other chains.
Head to Walmart for well-priced baked goods
As a purveyor of an extensive range of products, it's no surprise that Walmart's in the bakery game, too. While you'll find some of the packaged baked goods across all stores, head to locations like Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets to find an in-house bakery. The offerings may not be the most artisanal among grocers, but they do come with a different advantage: the price. You'll find French and Italian style breads for prices under $2, as well as discounts of the previous day's offerings. Furthermore, the store offers an expansive baked good selection, with quirky creations like pull-apart cupcake cakes. Just note that employees report some Walmart baked goods come frozen and are then heated, but the practice is common across many grocery chains.
Publix delivers freshly-made staples with cheer
If you live in the South, you'll likely know of the grocery staple Publix. Especially famed for its deli sandwiches, a large part of the magic rests in the in-house baked bread. Publix bakes over a dozen varieties in store, completely from scratch. From a malleable sourdough to hoagies and baguettes, the brand's been perfecting recipes for over 50 years. On the dessert side, Publix enables wide-ranging customization, allowing customers to select colors and icing on cupcakes, or purchase combos of their favorite franchises. The brand's also a terrific choice for kids, with heartwarming moves like a complimentary smash cake given alongside a first birthday preorder.
Kroger offers delicious baked sweets
With over 1,000 bakery locations, Kroger offers breads, pastries, and more on an expansive scale. Kroger's creations especially shine in the sweet department, with moist consistencies and plenty of flair. When you're picking up a last-minute holiday dish, it is a great choice for a dessert with a pop. Additionally, shoppers love Kroger's soft and doughy creations like the croissants and soft cookies. Although the bakery does a little worse on crispy fresh breads, likely due to dough coming together off site. Nevertheless, the brand offers some handy perks, like the ability to order customized cakes online, so Kroger is always a convenient option.