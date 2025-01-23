How Restaurant Etiquette Differs Around The World

Think you have good table manners? That might depend on where you're eating. For example, you probably wouldn't dream of eating with your hands at a fine dining restaurant in France, but in many countries eating by hand is expected. Clinking glasses may seem like a universal way to give cheers, but you might get some side-eye if you touch beer glasses in Hungary. Fine dining etiquette isn't just about knowing which fork to use or where to place your napkin. It can also be a reflection of culture, history, and tradition.

From tipping taboos to utensil rules and toasting expectations, restaurant etiquette varies across the world in ways that might catch you off guard. Common dining practices in your home country could be considered disrespectful in another and vice versa. In addition, some cultures have taboos about certain actions at the dining table because it is believed they can bring on bad luck. Whether you're traveling, dining with international friends, or just love food culture, it helps to be aware of some of the ways that restaurant etiquette differs around the world.