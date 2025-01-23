How Restaurant Etiquette Differs Around The World
Think you have good table manners? That might depend on where you're eating. For example, you probably wouldn't dream of eating with your hands at a fine dining restaurant in France, but in many countries eating by hand is expected. Clinking glasses may seem like a universal way to give cheers, but you might get some side-eye if you touch beer glasses in Hungary. Fine dining etiquette isn't just about knowing which fork to use or where to place your napkin. It can also be a reflection of culture, history, and tradition.
From tipping taboos to utensil rules and toasting expectations, restaurant etiquette varies across the world in ways that might catch you off guard. Common dining practices in your home country could be considered disrespectful in another and vice versa. In addition, some cultures have taboos about certain actions at the dining table because it is believed they can bring on bad luck. Whether you're traveling, dining with international friends, or just love food culture, it helps to be aware of some of the ways that restaurant etiquette differs around the world.
Eating with your hands is the norm in parts of Asia, Africa, and the Middle East
Forks, spoons, and knives are essential for most meals in Western countries, save for handheld items like sandwiches and pizza. However, eating by hand is common practice in many parts of the world including South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Some cultures use bread in place of cutlery, while others just use their hands to scoop up morsels. Many people believe that eating by hand gives you a better connection to your food and that the food just tastes better when eaten from hand to mouth.
In most countries where eating by hand is common, there are some rules to follow. First, washing your hands before eating is a must. In many places, only the right hand should touch food because the left hand is considered unclean and often reserved for toilet business. To pick up your food, it helps to use your first three fingers to gather and pinch a bite-sized portion. If you have bread or rice, you can use it to scoop or bolster your bite. Finally, you should use your thumb to push the food into your mouth instead of putting your fingers all the way into your mouth.
The customer is not always right in France
France is often credited as being the birthplace of the modern restaurant, and with that comes a deep respect for dining out as an art form rather than just a transaction. Unlike in North America, where many restaurants go by the mantra "the customer is always right," French restaurants take a slightly different philosophy. The chefs and servers are professionals who take great pride in their work and expect to be treated with the same respect they give to diners. Being overly demanding or expecting to rush through a meal may not be taken as kindly to as it would in other places.
In France, dining out is all about appreciating the food, the atmosphere, and the expertise behind each dish. Chefs carefully create their menus based on tradition, vision, and technique. Therefore, asking for modifications or substitutions may be frowned upon. Likewise for sending a dish back without a valid reason. Moreover, meals are meant to be savored at a leisurely pace, so it's unlikely that your server will hover over you. And when it comes to the check, it's considered bad form for the server to bring it to the table unsolicited, so you'll have to explicitly ask for it.
Elder people eat first in Korea
If you've ever dined at a Korean restaurant, you've probably noticed that it's often a communal experience. Families, friends, and colleagues gather around the table and share a variety of dishes, from small side dishes called banchan to hot pots and Korean barbecue. Because of the communal nature of the meal, it's important to have your table manners in check so that you don't offend your fellow dining companions. One of the first rules of Korean dining etiquette is that elders start first.
Respect for elders is a core value in many Asian cultures, and Korea is no exception. When dining out, it's polite to let older or higher ranking people have a seat first. Once everyone is seated, it's common for the most senior person to pour the first round of drinks. Be sure to accept the drink poured for you because refusing it is considered rude. When the food arrives, it's polite to wait for the senior people to begin eating first. Once they've taken a bite, you can dig into your own meal.
Ordering milky coffee drinks after 11 a.m. is odd in Italy
Italians take their coffee very seriously and have some unspoken rules about how and when coffee should be consumed. One of the things you may want to think twice about before ordering at an Italian restaurant or bar is getting a milky coffee drink after 11 a.m. That's because many Italians consider cappuccinos and caffé lattes acceptable as filling breakfast beverages, but too heavy on the digestive system later in the day. After lunch, espressos are the way to go.
There's no harm in ordering a milky coffee drink after lunchtime, but just be aware that you might get some funny looks from your barista. It also helps to know some Italian coffee lingo. For example, latte just means milk in Italian, so that's what you'll get if you ask for a latte. The correct term for a drink with espresso and steamed milk with just a thin layer of foam is a caffé latte. Other than espresso, some acceptable coffee drinks to order after noon include a macchiato with espresso and just a dollop of steamed milk and a caffé corretto with espresso and a splash of liquor.
Sweets are served at the beginning of the meal in Uzbekistan
If you're the type of diner who has no problem starting your meal off on a sweet note, Uzbekistan is just the spot for you. Here, many meals start with a spread of sweet treats like dried fruit and sugared nuts. You might also find traditional candies on the table like parvarda caramels and halva, which is similar to fudge and often contains seeds or nuts. The sweets are typically served with black or green tea before the main meal.
You may be tempted to fill up on all those delectable dessert-like dishes, but you'll probably want to save some room because main courses in Uzbekistan can be quite hearty. The national dish is called plov, and it's a type of rice pilaf with meat, traditionally lamb, and vegetables, such as onions and carrots. Laghman is another hearty dish that features hand-pulled noodles with meat and vegetables. Your meal could also include a salad made of cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions. Plus, no meal in Uzbekistan is complete without bread.
It's taboo to clink beer glasses in Hungary
In many beer drinking traditions around the world, clinking beer glasses is a common way to give cheers. Do it at a bar in Hungary, though, and you might get some glares coming your way. The taboo on toasting with beer dates back to the mid-1800s when Hungarian rebels were fighting for independence from the monarchy. The Austrians crushed the revolution in 1849 and executed several of the Hungarian soldiers. Rumor has it that the Austrians celebrated by drinking beer and clinking glasses. In response, the Hungarians vowed not to toast with beer for 150 years.
While the Hungarian ban on clinking beer glasses technically ended in 1999, many older people still avoid toasting with beer out of habit. You may find that younger people aren't so bothered by the gesture. That being said, if you want to avoid rubbing anyone the wrong way, it may be best just to avoid it altogether. The good news is, it's perfectly acceptable to clink glasses with other beverages. You can say cheers with a glass of wine or toast with popular Hungarian drinks like pálinka (a fruit brandy) or unicum (a herbaceous bitter liqueur).
Sticking chopsticks upright in a bowl is disrespectful in many Asian countries
Already know how to use chopsticks? If so, you may think that dining out in Asia will be a breeze. However, you should know that some Asian cultures have chopstick formalities that go beyond simply using them to eat a meal. In many countries such as China, Japan, and Vietnam, it's considered disrespectful to stick your chopsticks upright in your bowl of food. That's because it brings to mind the incense sticking up in bowls that are used at funerals and other ceremonies for the deceased.
The proper way to set your chopsticks down when you're not using them is to lay them flat on your plate or bowl. Even better, you can use a wooden or plastic chopstick holder if one is provided. Some other chopstick faux pas include using your chopsticks to point at people, tapping items with your chopsticks, and passing food from one set of chopsticks to another. In situations where there are communal dishes on the table, you also want to make sure that you take every piece of food that your chopsticks touch.
Feeding people by hand is a sign of respect in Ethiopia
Ethiopia is one of the many countries around the world where meals are typically communal and eating by hand is common. Sit down to a meal at an Ethiopian restaurant and you'll likely be presented with a platter called a gebeta that contains an array of dishes like stews, salads, and grains. You'll also be served injera, which is a flatbread that's used to scoop and eat your food. Don't be surprised if one of your dining companions pinches some food up in a piece of injera and offers to feed it to you by hand.
The practice of feeding other people food in Ethiopia is called "gursha" and it's a sign of affection, generosity, and respect. The correct way to do it is to tear off a piece of injera and use it to scoop up a bite-sized portion of food. The morsel is then offered to a dining companion and gently placed in that person's mouth. It's polite to accept the food, as it symbolizes trust and serves as a form of bonding. It's also considered good manners to return the favor and offer a gursha back to the person who gave it to you.
Leaving empty bottles on the table is considered bad luck in Russia
You can't visit Russia without having a meal with vodka. It's common to have a bottle on the table along with a spread of tapas-style bites called zakuski that could include pickled vegetables, smoked fish, and Olivier potato salad. Vodka can also be an accompaniment to the main meal. The spirit is typically served in small glasses. After someone makes a toast, you're meant to drink your serving in one gulp. Even more importantly, all empty bottles must be removed from the table to avoid bad luck.
No one really knows where the Russian superstition about leaving empty bottles on the table came from. Some say it likely comes from a pagan belief that evil spirits like to inhabit empty containers. Others say it goes back to the Napoleonic Wars when Parisian bars would charge patrons by the number of empty bottles on the table. At that time, Russian soldiers in Paris would sneakily slide the bottles under the table to lower the bill. Regardless of where the tradition came from, it's a great way to clear clutter off the table and let your server know you're ready for a new bottle.
Tipping isn't expected at restaurants in Japan
Leaving a tip at a restaurant or bar might be second nature in many countries, but in Japan, it's not necessary and can even come off as rude. Japanese hospitality is all about providing the best service possible without expecting anything in return. Plus, the staff will likely chase you down to return any extra money left behind, which can disrupt service.
When paying the bill at a restaurant in Japan, you're often expected to take your check to a cashier station where you can pay your bill and pocket the change. If you want to show appreciation for your service, you can say "arigato gozaimasu" to the staff and give a small bow. The same is true with other service providers, like taxi drivers and hotel staff. The only exceptions are high-end ryokans, where it can be appropriate to leave a cash tip in an envelope for your attendant, and private tour guides or interpreters.
Port should always be passed to the left in the U.K.
Port is the perfect after-dinner treat. This fortified red wine is typically fruity with undertones of caramel and spice. In the U.K., it's often served with rich foods like chocolate or cheese. The British also have an important rule when it comes to serving port, and that is that the port decanter should always be passed to the left. This tradition likely started with Royal Navy officers who needed to keep their right "sword arms" free.
There are also a few additional customs when it comes to serving port in the U.K. First, the decanter should be placed on the table to the right of the host. The port is then passed around the table to the left in a clockwise direction until it returns to the host. If the port gets stuck at one person for too long, it's common for people to ask that person, "Do you know the Bishop of Norwich?" Legend has it that an elderly bishop from Norwich had a habit of falling asleep at the table, thus stopping the movement of the port around the table.
Flipping a whole fish is considered bad luck in China
Many dishes in China have special significance because they represent good fortune and abundance. One of those dishes is whole fish, which is often served on holidays and special occasions. It's also a popular dish at Chinese restaurants. You might find it steamed with soy sauce, ginger, scallions, and cilantro, or bathed in a black bean and garlic sauce. If you decide to order the whole fish, one thing you should know is that flipping it over is considered bad luck.
The reason many Chinese people don't flip over whole fish is because it represents a fishing boat capsizing. The superstition originated in coastal fishing communities where a capsized boat could cause economic hardship and even loss of life. The proper way to eat a whole fish in a Chinese restaurant is to remove the bones and set them to the side so that you can access the meat on the other side. It's also considered bad form to take the head and tail off because it represents breaking up the good fortune the fish symbolizes.
Toasting is essential when drinking wine in Georgia
If you visit the country of Georgia, you may find yourself invited to an elaborate feast at someone's home or a restaurant. These dining events typically go on for hours and include an ongoing flow of delicious dishes like khachapuri bread with cheese, mtsvadi meat skewers, and kharcho soup with meat in a walnut sauce. And no Georgian feast is complete without an abundance of Georgian wine. But before the wine can be drunk, toasts are always in order.
Georgia has a long history of wine production, and from that comes a unique toasting tradition that takes place at most food gatherings. At each feast, one person will be appointed the "tamada," or toastmaster. That person is responsible for making sure guests are taken care of and their glasses are full. The tamada will then start off the round of toasts. After their speech is made, others at the table are also expected to make a toast. Some common things people toast to include family, friendship, peace, and the country.
Cutting pasta is a foodie faux pas in Italy
Visitors to Italy will probably find that the cuisine and dining customs are different from what you might find in Italian restaurants at home. For example, some "Italian" foods aren't Italian at all, so your Italian server might cringe if you ask for dishes like garlic bread or spaghetti and meatballs. Another thing that might make the Italians around you cringe is if you cut your pasta with your knife and fork. In Italy, only small children need pasta cut into bite-sized pieces.
The proper way to eat long noodle pasta in Italy is to twirl it around your fork. You can use the side of your plate to help you anchor the strands as you twirl. After the pasta is done, you can use a piece of bread to mop up any leftover sauce. This rule also applies to other pastas like ravioli. However, if the ravioli is too large to eat in one bite, it is acceptable to cut it with your fork. Another pasta rule you should know is that Italians never add cheese to seafood pasta because it overpowers the taste of the fish.