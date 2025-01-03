Tempeh Vs Seitan: How These Two Popular Meat Substitutes Differ

Tempeh and seitan are two ingredients you might often hear mentioned in the same breath. One reason for this is their common usage: Both are plant-based meat substitutes and both have previously been considered a little niche in the West before their growing popularity in recent years. The staunchest of meat-eaters may have at least heard of tofu (though they may not know what tofu is really made of), but the words tempeh and seitan might still invoke blank looks on that front. These two foods are far from new or niche in Asia though, where they've existed for centuries and are prized for their protein content which surpasses that of tofu.

These similarities aside, tempeh and seitan are pretty darned different. Not only did they originate in different countries, they're also made with wildly different ingredients and processes, resulting in distinct textures and flavors: Tempeh is firm and chewy with a nutty flavor, while seitan offers a more meaty texture and mild flavor. Tempeh is soy-based and usually gluten-free; seitan is soy-free and always chock-full of gluten. Tempeh is a fermented food; seitan isn't. And the list goes on.